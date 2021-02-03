Vehicle registration grace period ends April 14

Throughout the pandemic, Texans have been able to avoid penalties for failure to title or register a vehicle or renew a parking placard in a timely manner, but the temporary waiver will expire April 14.

The Brazos County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office can serve drivers who have until that date to meet their title and registration requirements, according to a Monday press release.

Before renewing registration, residents must pass a vehicle inspection, unless their vehicle is exempt.

Registration can be completed online at TxDMV.gov, by mail, in person at the Brazos County Tax Office in Bryan or at local H-E-B and Kroger grocery stores. Anyone renewing at a store cannot have a registration that has been expired for more than five days and must have had the vehicle inspected at least 24 hours prior.

Contact the Brazos County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office at 979-775-9930 for more information.