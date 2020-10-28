Vargas wants to educate, advocate for agriculture industry

His ag teacher Kristen Schuler said Vargas uses his cattle to help his advocacy and education, such as with the chapter’s petting zoo.

“He will sit there and teach all day long about different parts of it, educate people about the difference between a heifer, a steer, a cow and a bull because not everyone has that, and he’s really passionate about other people learning about ag,” she said.

She said another example of his commitment to teaching the next generation of advocates was during the Ag-YOU-cate event at the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show when he spoke with a group of younger kids.

“He got on their level and was talking to them, and they would ask out-of-the-box questions and he’d answer the best he could,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She noted Vargas has a passion for agriculture and advocacy that is unmatched by many others, but he educates and corrects misconceptions without being overbearing.

“He really has a way of getting kids that maybe don’t know a lot about agriculture or aren’t really into it and bringing them and getting them excited about it and teaching them,” Schuler said.

Since joining FFA his freshman year, Schuler said, she has seen Vargas’ leadership increase as his passion for ag has deepened.