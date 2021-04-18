Vaccine work ‘going well’ at Fujifilm's College Station facilities

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies — Texas continues its role in the production of millions of doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in advance of its expected emergency-use approval in late spring or early summer.
Fujifilm began the large-scale vaccine production in January in partnership with Texas A&M’s Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing. Fujifilm operates three facilities in College Station that were built through A&M’s CIADM, which works to ensure surge bio manufacturing capacity in a national emergency and opened in 2012.
Last July, the federal government reserved production capacity at Fujifilm through the end of 2021 by tapping into its agreement with the CIADM. The contract associated with Operation Warp Speed was valued at approximately $265 million.
Gerry Farrell, Fujilfilm’s chief operating officer in Texas, delivered an update on vaccine production at a Brazos County A&M Club luncheon on Tuesday as part of a larger presentation about Fujifilm’s history and operations. In a follow-up Zoom interview Wednesday, Farrell explained that the “drug substance” ingredient for the vaccine candidate is made in College Station before being completed and put into vials at another facility.
Farrell praised his team’s hard work in the past several months. He said 250 to 300 people on staff are working directly in vaccine production at the College Station location, and that Fujifilm, in addition to the Novavax two-dose vaccine candidate, is working on one other vaccine.
“The production process is going well. We’re making product that’s being stored for Novavax when they get emergency-use authorization,” Farrell said. “For our point of view, we’ve hired, in the past 12 months, a total of 345 people. We’re fully staffed up, the construction is complete, and the equipment is installed.”
Novavax CEO Stanley Erck told CNBC in early March that its vaccine could be available “as early as May.” In a statement to The Eagle on Wednesday, a Novavax spokesperson said the company expects to file for authorization in the second quarter of 2021 in the U.K. and to follow in the U.S. not long after.
“We began the rolling submission process with several regulatory agencies worldwide in February, and those submissions will be completed when all our clinical and nonclinical data are final,” the Novavax spokesperson said. “Our team is working tirelessly around the globe to ensure NVX-CoV2373 is made available as quickly and safely as possible … We are very encouraged by the strong clinical trial results we’ve had to-date and look forward to potentially having a significant impact on ending the global pandemic.”
In a phone interview Thursday, Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said the CIADM was one of three developed in the U.S. in response to the H1N1 flu pandemic of 2009. Sharp referred to the CIADM’s work with the COVID-19 vaccines as “a natural progression” from its formation.
“From the time that we announced it to now putting into practice, it’s been a really well-run operation,” Sharp said of the CIADM.
“Especially when the vaccine is OK’d by the FDA — which I think will be in a matter of weeks — it’s going to be pretty obvious that Texas A&M is doing a great public service by increasing the vaccine supply for the country and the world,” Sharp said.
Sharp noted that the recent pause of administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as international concerns over potential risks with AstraZeneca’s vaccine, could make the Novavax vaccine particularly vital in the worldwide fight against COVID-19.
“Our folks are going to be a part of distributing those vaccines. It’s something that we’re proud to do,” Sharp said. “I’m proud that A&M will contribute to saving a bunch of lives.”
The U.S. leads all countries in total vaccinations administered and is among the world’s leaders in percentage of people who are considered fully vaccinated at 24%, according to a New York Times database — indicating an ongoing need for vaccines worldwide. Novavax, according to company press releases, has signed agreements with several countries worldwide to produce well over a billion doses.
W. Jay Treat, the CIADM’s chief manufacturing officer, said in a Friday phone interview that the CIADM’s work, in addition to its myriad public health benefits, has helped attract other biotechnology companies such as iBio, Zoetis and Matica to the Bryan-College Station area in the past few years.
“If you look at these all together, it begins to form a critical mass of people in College Station. That’s important for College Station, Bryan and the A&M University System, but it also should be important to the state of Texas, because this helps diversify our economy,” Treat said. “What we’re doing here is demonstrating that Texas can be a good place to manufacture and can be very cost-competitive with the two coasts to manufacture material.”