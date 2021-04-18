Vaccine work ‘going well’ at Fujifilm's College Station facilities

“From the time that we announced it to now putting into practice, it’s been a really well-run operation,” Sharp said of the CIADM.

“Especially when the vaccine is OK’d by the FDA — which I think will be in a matter of weeks — it’s going to be pretty obvious that Texas A&M is doing a great public service by increasing the vaccine supply for the country and the world,” Sharp said.

Sharp noted that the recent pause of administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as international concerns over potential risks with AstraZeneca’s vaccine, could make the Novavax vaccine particularly vital in the worldwide fight against COVID-19.

“Our folks are going to be a part of distributing those vaccines. It’s something that we’re proud to do,” Sharp said. “I’m proud that A&M will contribute to saving a bunch of lives.”

The U.S. leads all countries in total vaccinations administered and is among the world’s leaders in percentage of people who are considered fully vaccinated at 24%, according to a New York Times database — indicating an ongoing need for vaccines worldwide. Novavax, according to company press releases, has signed agreements with several countries worldwide to produce well over a billion doses.