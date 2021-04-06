Vaccine sign-ups slow at Brazos Center hub; hours will shift to accommodate later appointments

The pace of sign-ups for the Brazos Center vaccine hub slowed in its second week of being open to all adults, the county’s vaccine task force chief said Monday.

The vaccine hub opens appointment slots online at brazoshub.com each Friday at 10 a.m. Two weeks ago, more than 5,000 appointments filled up in several hours; the 6,100 appointments for the current week did not fill up until Monday evening. Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said the hub will shift its hours next week, with COVID-19 vaccinations going until 6:15 p.m. or later to better accommodate those who work traditional weekday hours. Currently the hub ceases weekday operations at 3 or 4 p.m.

“It’s concerning to me, but not in a negative way — it’s a concern in terms of planning purposes,” Stewart said. “If the state is going to continue giving us 5,000 doses, we have to have plans in place to administer those doses. If the way we’ve established so far through the hub is no longer working, we need to figure out what to do.”