Vaccine sign-ups slow at Brazos Center hub; hours will shift to accommodate later appointments

The pace of sign-ups for the Brazos Center vaccine hub slowed in its second week of being open to all adults, the county’s vaccine task force chief said Monday.
The vaccine hub opens appointment slots online at brazoshub.com each Friday at 10 a.m. Two weeks ago, more than 5,000 appointments filled up in several hours; the 6,100 appointments for the current week did not fill up until Monday evening. Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said the hub will shift its hours next week, with COVID-19 vaccinations going until 6:15 p.m. or later to better accommodate those who work traditional weekday hours. Currently the hub ceases weekday operations at 3 or 4 p.m.
“It’s concerning to me, but not in a negative way — it’s a concern in terms of planning purposes,” Stewart said. “If the state is going to continue giving us 5,000 doses, we have to have plans in place to administer those doses. If the way we’ve established so far through the hub is no longer working, we need to figure out what to do.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services estimates that approximately 32% of Brazos County’s eligible population of about 186,000 people has received at least one vaccine dose, and that 78% of the county’s 65 and over population has received at least one shot, with almost 60% of Brazos County seniors considered fully vaccinated. Stewart said increasing the number of Saturday vaccination opportunities is also on the task force’s agenda.
Brazos County emergency management officials and St. Joseph Health are co-hosting a vaccine clinic in Benchley on Saturday, with 200 Moderna doses set to be administered at the St. Joseph Athletic Complex from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials said preregistration at tinyurl.com/BenchleyVax is recommended but not required.
Another 200 doses are set for a mini-hub through the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association on April 17.
Public health experts have said that 70% or more of the total population will likely need to be inoculated to reach herd immunity and end the pandemic. Stewart called on elected officials and other local leaders to work to increase the number of people willing to get vaccinated.
Stewart said sign-ups might also be slowing because of increased vaccine supply in the area. Texas A&M’s Student Health Services, which has administered about 3,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses to students and 600 doses to faculty and staff as of Friday, expects to receive 4,680 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, according to Dr. Martha Dannenbaum, director of Student Health Services.
“We are having no trouble filling our appointments,” Dannenbaum said Monday. She said interest among students and staff in getting vaccinated is high. The university’s vaccine clinic is operating at the All Faiths Chapel, with scheduling taking place online.
Dannenbaum said the vaccinations are giving her team a sense of hope as it prepares to administer 1,000 doses per day or more beginning Wednesday. She also said she has witnessed students feeling a sense of ease or joy at the 15-minute waiting area after getting vaccinated.
“What I have observed in here is how students have been excited that they have this opportunity — many of them feel a big sense of relief, and maybe they didn’t even know they were worried,” Dannenbaum said. “You can tell they have a sense of pride that they are doing their part to help us end this pandemic ... and we are so excited that we are able to be part of it, too.”