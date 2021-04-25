Vaccine demand at Brazos Center hub plummets; first doses could stop week of May 3

Demand for first doses at the Brazos Center vaccine hub has dropped precipitously in April, according to Jim Stewart, Brazos County’s vaccine task force chief.

Stewart said Friday that only 866 first doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered this past week, down from more than 5,000 first doses per week in late March and early April.

Of the first doses administered, only 78 were walk-in shots, Stewart said. The hub has administered more than 80,000 shots since it began operations in late January.

Stewart said the hub didn’t ask for more doses to administer this week and will instead continue working through its current allotment. He said the hub will “probably” cease administration of first doses the week of May 3, one week earlier than planned. Stewart stressed that the hub will continue second-dose administration through early June and could quickly resume operations later this summer if a surge in demand arises.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 41.24% of Brazos County’s 16-and-up population has received at least one vaccine dose, and about 26% of the county’s eligible population is considered fully vaccinated. That is well short of what health experts have said is needed to reach “herd immunity” and fully stifle the spread of the virus.