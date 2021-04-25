Vaccine demand at Brazos Center hub plummets; first doses could stop week of May 3

Demand for first doses at the Brazos Center vaccine hub has dropped precipitously in April, according to Jim Stewart, Brazos County’s vaccine task force chief.
Stewart said Friday that only 866 first doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered this past week, down from more than 5,000 first doses per week in late March and early April.
Of the first doses administered, only 78 were walk-in shots, Stewart said. The hub has administered more than 80,000 shots since it began operations in late January.
Stewart said the hub didn’t ask for more doses to administer this week and will instead continue working through its current allotment. He said the hub will “probably” cease administration of first doses the week of May 3, one week earlier than planned. Stewart stressed that the hub will continue second-dose administration through early June and could quickly resume operations later this summer if a surge in demand arises.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 41.24% of Brazos County’s 16-and-up population has received at least one vaccine dose, and about 26% of the county’s eligible population is considered fully vaccinated. That is well short of what health experts have said is needed to reach “herd immunity” and fully stifle the spread of the virus.
Vaccination percentages are even lower in almost every surrounding county; approximately 34% of eligible residents in Robertson and Grimes counties have received at least one dose, and the figure is 25% in Madison County. Washington County’s numbers are similar to those of Brazos County.
Stewart said the hub has some community sub-hubs planned in the coming weeks for second doses but isn’t likely to organize many more weekend or weekday evening vaccination operations. He said the inoculation numbers at community hubs such as at the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association and the American Legion Post 159 were not as high as he’d hoped.
“This came much, much quicker than I thought it would — when we started this, I thought we’d be going into the fall,” Stewart said of the rapid drop in demand. “There are a lot more options for people to go, and that’s a big difference. I also think the drop in COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley also has people not as motivated to get vaccinated.”
Brazos County Health District officials announced Wednesday that the district has received nearly $785,000 from DSHS to provide mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be offered during the evening and weekend hours, in addition to weekdays, a press release states. The health district anticipates starting the mobile clinics by June 1.
Brazos County Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry told The Eagle last week that community vaccine clinics, weekend/weeknight options and other outreach efforts are still needed to increase the numbers of vaccinated county residents. She said local leaders should use a variety of methods to reach people and inform them of ongoing vaccination opportunities.
“We need to bring the vaccines to the people,” Berry said. “I think we need to get vaccines and some injectionists, maybe go to churches on Sunday mornings and coordinate with pastors, and to go where the people are.”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers voted Friday to recommend lifting the pause on the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and DSHS subsequently gave Texas providers approval to resume its use. Some leading health professionals have said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, because it is only one dose, will aid in increasing vaccination rates among harder-to-reach populations.
Additionally, the DSHS website indicates that some locations in Brazos County will receive new first doses this week, including Baylor Scott & White — College Station, which will receive 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.