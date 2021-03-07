Vaccine concerns linger for some; Brazos County health experts say shots are safe

Dr. Alexandria Richards, an OBGYN at Baylor Scott & White in College Station, is breastfeeding her almost 7-month-old daughter. Richards said as she explored vaccination research, the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine’s online vaccination resources proved particularly beneficial.

“After reading that, I really thought that the risk was going to be very low, and there are potentially some big benefits, because the antibodies that I produce will be passed through my breast milk and help protect my baby. If I could help protect her and myself, that is a win for both of us,” Richards said.

Area resident Dottie Goebel said that when she learned she was pregnant, a need for information arose in a number of areas, including about COVID-19 vaccination.

“The vaccine was certainly a topic of conversation and something that did cause a lot of concern and anxiety for me — both the vaccination and the thought of getting COVID-19,” Goebel said. She said her quest for more information, which included research and prayers for guidance, brought her eventually to Richards and to Dr. Jessica Ehrig, maternity medical director at Baylor Scott & White Health in Temple.