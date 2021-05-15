Vaccine clinic for those 12 and up set for Sunday at Santa Teresa Catholic Church

Santa Teresa Catholic Church will host a vaccine clinic Sunday at which people 12 and up are invited to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. No appointment is necessary.

Leaders from Santa Teresa and the Texas A&M College of Medicine and the Texas A&M Physicians Clinic announced the Sunday clinic last week. Children 12 years of age and older may receive the vaccine with parental or guardian consent.

CVS and Walgreens are also offering online appointments and walk-ins for teenagers to get vaccinated.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was given emergency use authorization by the FDA on Monday for the 12-15 age group, and recommended for the age group by the CDC on Wednesday.

The College Station school district and the Brazos County Health District are working toward offering optional vaccine clinics for students 12 and up “within the next couple of weeks,” according to Chuck Glenewinkel, communications director for College Station ISD.