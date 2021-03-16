Vaccine appointment drive set for Friday at Santa Teresa Catholic Church

Los Amigos del Brazos Valley announced Tuesday it will have a COVID-19 vaccine appointment registration drive from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Santa Teresa Catholic Church.

The Brazos County vaccine hub opens its appointments at 10 a.m. on Fridays for the following week’s appointments at brazoshub.com on a first-come, first-serve basis. Some community leaders have called on vaccine task force leaders to reach out directly to communities of color and rural communities to arrange vaccinations.

Angelita Garcia Alonzo of Santa Teresa’s parish social ministry addressed the Brazos County Commissioners Court on Tuesday morning to urge county leaders to prioritize vaccine outreach and equity.

“It’s important, because there’s a lot of misinformation and concern about the side effects of the vaccine among the people we serve,” Alonzo told commissioners.

The Hispanic Forum of B/CS and several other local organizations recently announced a weekly vaccine registration drive to be held for three hours every Saturday afternoon at La Michoacana Meat Market.

Currently, adults 50 and over, school district staff members, health care workers and adults with certain medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated.

Nearly 40,000 Brazos County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 17,555 residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.