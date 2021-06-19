USDA, Prairie View A&M leaders discuss debt relief plan for farmers of color

“The mission of Prairie View A&M is to work with those who are underserved and with producers who have limited resources. The outreach piece of this is very important, and that’s why we had to take this to the community,” Hodge said. “This gives them a restart. It alleviates the financial stress that is embedded in the systemic racism of the USDA, and it also gives producers hope that they can hold on to their land and reduce land loss of people of color.”