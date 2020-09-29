US Surgeon General Adams tours Fujifilm, talks vaccines

“There’s a saying that I love: ‘People need to know that you care before they care what you know,’ and we need to do a better job of showing that we care about them,” Adams said.

“To the young people out there, we all know that the risk is lower to you for this virus than what it is for older adults. But ‘low risk’ doesn’t mean ‘no risk,’” Adams said, referring to younger people primarily as spreaders of the coronavirus who may put others at greater risk.

Flores said that once COVID-19 vaccines are available, he would be willing to get vaccinated on camera as part of a larger effort to demonstrate its safety and urge people to get it. He also said that the last six months have been a time of unprecedented innovation and achievement amid challenging circumstances.

“Think about the successes of the federal government working with the private sector, working with higher education, working with the American people, and how far we’ve come,” Flores said.

Gerry Farrell, chief operating officer for Fujifilm, said after the press conference that it was an honor to host the surgeon general. Adams said he hoped that public-private partnerships like the one between the government, Fujifilm and the Texas A&M System would continue beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s really what it’s going to take to overcome this pandemic — it’s going to take everyone from different sectors, bringing their best selves and thinking outside the box,” Adams said. “It’s why I have optimism.”