US Surgeon General Adams tours Fujifilm, talks vaccines

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams toured Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in College Station Monday and said the country was “near the finish line” regarding creation of COVID-19 vaccines. Adams said vaccine rollout could begin by the end of the year once a vaccine candidate or candidates receive approval, with doses starting with health care workers and those deemed most vulnerable to COVID-19.
Fujifilm is slated to mass-produce a COVID-19 vaccine candidate next year through a contract with the government and the Texas A&M University System’s Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing.
“We really got a chance to see where taxpayer dollars are going, and to learn about public-private partnerships — and how they’ve really allowed us to achieve advances that were not really thought of as possible by the most optimistic scientists as little as six months ago,” Adams said. “This facility, when it’s up and running … will be able to put out 20 million doses of vaccine at a time.”
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores and Eric D. Hargan, deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, joined Adams in speaking with local reporters Monday afternoon. All three officials expressed confidence in the vaccine-creation process, and urged continued employment of coronavirus-related safety measures.
“Thanks to Operation Warp Speed, we now have four different vaccines in phase three trials, the final stage of trials,” Hargan said. “I want to emphasize that we believe there is a strong likelihood of delivering substantial quantities of safe and effective vaccine by the end of the year and the beginning of 2021 — not because there is any cutting out of any essential part of the process, but because we’re investing and moving ahead right now with manufacturing capacity before the final word has been heard from the research side of things.”
Hargan also noted that some vaccine candidates are two-dose vaccines with shots taken weeks apart.
Adams referred to 2020-2021 as “the most important flu season of the last several decades in this country,” and urged people to obtain flu shots as soon as possible.
Adams, echoing recent comments from Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir, said that the country could get 80% to 90% of the benefits of vaccines by vaccinating “the right 10 to 20% of people.” Adams said that protecting health care workers, other front-line workers and first responders will be of utmost importance, along with people in nursing homes and people with chronic diseases.
“It’s really important that we think strategically but that we also think ethically about who should get this vaccine and in what order,” Adams said.
He said that diverse ethnic and racial representation in vaccine trials — reflecting the racial makeup of the country in terms of population — is important to help with public trust in the process.
Adams said working with influencers from a variety of perspectives and areas will be another strategy to promote vaccination.
“My kids are going to do something because Kylie Jenner says to do it, when they won’t do it because the surgeon general says to do it,” Adams said, to laughter from attendees. Adams mentioned that he recently appeared with gospel singer CeCe Winans in an effort to promote mask wearing and answer other COVID-19-related questions.
“There’s a saying that I love: ‘People need to know that you care before they care what you know,’ and we need to do a better job of showing that we care about them,” Adams said.
“To the young people out there, we all know that the risk is lower to you for this virus than what it is for older adults. But ‘low risk’ doesn’t mean ‘no risk,’” Adams said, referring to younger people primarily as spreaders of the coronavirus who may put others at greater risk.
Flores said that once COVID-19 vaccines are available, he would be willing to get vaccinated on camera as part of a larger effort to demonstrate its safety and urge people to get it. He also said that the last six months have been a time of unprecedented innovation and achievement amid challenging circumstances.
“Think about the successes of the federal government working with the private sector, working with higher education, working with the American people, and how far we’ve come,” Flores said.
Gerry Farrell, chief operating officer for Fujifilm, said after the press conference that it was an honor to host the surgeon general. Adams said he hoped that public-private partnerships like the one between the government, Fujifilm and the Texas A&M System would continue beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s really what it’s going to take to overcome this pandemic — it’s going to take everyone from different sectors, bringing their best selves and thinking outside the box,” Adams said. “It’s why I have optimism.”
