Nashville-style hot chicken restaurants are flocking to College Station.

The latest? Urban Bird Hot Chicken, a Houston-based chain located at Jones Crossing off Wellborn Road in the space formerly occupied by Zero Degrees. The restaurant opened Monday.

“The reason I opened it is because when I tried [hot chicken] at a restaurant in Vegas, I was like this is one of the best things I’ve ever eaten in my life,” said Brandon Gawthrop, Urban Bird owner. “If I had one last meal, it would be Nashville hot chicken. I think it’s just so different and so good.”

Urban Bird’s menu has a classic tenders basket, sandwich and chicken and waffles. Heat levels range from country (no heat) to Nashville hot and fire in the hole. Sides include crinkle-cut fries, kale slaw and Hot Cheeto mac & cheese.

Urban Bird has taken its own twist on Nashville-style hot chicken, which is typically fried and then dipped in a 50/50 slush of vegetable oil and a seasoning blend with a base of cayenne pepper, brown sugar and paprika. Urban Bird heats the same slush to give it a thin coat on top.

“It’s more of a dry rub and the oil that coats it only helps it stick, so it’s not really greasy like you’d have at a Nashville hot chicken place,” Gawthorp said.

After Urban Bird opened, Gawthorp said he noticed around 20% of the chicken tenders were smaller and weren’t able to be used the same as jumbo tenders. So, he created the Urban Fries, which are fries topped with mac & cheese, two tenders, sauce and pickles. The item was supposed to be a limited time offer, but has become the restaurant’s No. 1 seller.

Jasdeep Singh was one person who tried the Urban Fries on Monday. He got the Tennessee BBQ flavor and said he thought the chicken was crispier than normal tenders.

“I just came over here. I saw the sign on the side. It’s a new place, so I thought why not check it out?” Singh said.

This is the third hot chicken restaurant to open in College Station since 2021. The Cookshack on University Drive opened in 2021 and Dave’s Hot Chicken on Texas Avenue opened the following year.

Urban Bird’s first location opened in Katy in September 2020. The College Station location is the chain’s eighth location and Gawthorp said they have as many as 14 restaurants scheduled to open by the end of 2023.

“We’ve grown very, very fast,” Gawthorp said.

Urban Bird is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

A College Station city official said in late May several restaurants and businesses were on the books to open soon or are in the planning stages to open in College Station.

Tropical Smoothie Café on Arrington Road opened on June 15 and Body20 at Tower Point opened on Monday. Shogun Japanese Grill and Wonderland Playground are expected to open soon at Tower Point.

In the University Drive and Texas Avenue corridor, Crust Pizza is scheduled to open soon and Pluckers Wing Bar is scheduled to open in 2024. Trudy’s TexMex and Mochinut have opening dates to be determined. On Holleman Drive East, Union Oak Food Hall has yet to determine an open date. Anchor Bar and Korean BBQ have opening dates to be determined on Harvey Road, as does Poche’s Seafood Shoppe & Restaurant on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Varsity Grill and De Baca Steakhouse at Caprock Crossing.