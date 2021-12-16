UPDATE: Waco teen found in College Station

UPDATE: Officials said Haylee Morgan was located in College Station on Thursday.

Area law enforcement agencies were asking for the public's help in locating a missing Waco teenager believed to be in Brazos County.

Officials with Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said 16-year-old Haylee Ann Morgan was reported missing to authorities in Waco but has ties to College Station.

She was last seen getting into a vehicle on Tuesday night in Waco.

She is Black, 5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call police.