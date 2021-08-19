 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Two people dead after Wednesday night shooting in Bryan
0 comments
alert top story

UPDATE: Two people dead after Wednesday night shooting in Bryan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency lights, police, file photo

THURSDAY UPDATE:

Bryan Police Department officials said via Twitter Thursday morning that both people in the Wednesday night shooting were pronounced dead on the scene. The police attempting to notify next-of-kin, and the investigation is ongoing.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

ORIGINAL WEDNESDAY STORY:

Bryan police said officers were investigating a report of shots fired Wednesday night at 1600 Mockingbird Road near Henderson Park.

Police said officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds after arriving to the scene of the incident.

No suspect information was available Wednesday night, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows American soldiers helping Afghan woman, child over wall

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert