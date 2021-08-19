UPDATE: Two people dead after Wednesday night shooting in Bryan

THURSDAY UPDATE:

Bryan Police Department officials said via Twitter Thursday morning that both people in the Wednesday night shooting were pronounced dead on the scene. The police attempting to notify next-of-kin, and the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL WEDNESDAY STORY:

Bryan police said officers were investigating a report of shots fired Wednesday night at 1600 Mockingbird Road near Henderson Park.

Police said officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds after arriving to the scene of the incident.

No suspect information was available Wednesday night, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

