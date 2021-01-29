UPDATE: Officials say 4-month-old boy located and is safe

UPDATE: According to the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, 4-month-old Ke'ori Hancho, also known as Ke'ori Green, was located early Saturday and is safe.

The boy was found outside the Brazos Valley. His parents, Keasia Green, 20, and Donaven Davis, 21, were taken into custody on outstanding warrants related to the incident, officials said.

Authorities continue to investigate.

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is asking for the public's help in locating a 4-month-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday.

Officials with the organization said in a press release that Ke'ori Hancho, also known as Ke'ori Green, was reported missing to the Bryan Police Department. He was last seen with his mother, 20-year-old Keasia Green, around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Ravine Ave.

Keasia Green does not have legal custody of the child, who was taken in violation of a court order, officials said in the release.

Authorities were initially seeking the boy's father, 21-year-old Donaven Davis, on unrelated charges. However, a warrant was obtained Friday to charge Davis with interference with child custody, officials said.