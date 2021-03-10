UPDATE: Missing Buffalo woman located safely

UPDATE: Officials said Paulianna Morris has been located and is safe
Law enforcement officials are searching for a woman who was last seen Wednesday in Buffalo.
The Buffalo Police Department is looking for Paulieanna Morris. The 58-year-old woman was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Main Street in Buffalo and is believed to be on foot. She stands at 5'3" and weighs about 220 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue or purple shirt, blue jeans and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department at 903-322-2921.