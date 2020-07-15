UPDATE:
The standoff ended peacefully between 7 and 7:30 p.m., Brazos County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jim Stewart said.
The man surrendered after communicating through a phone provided to him and was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported and Francis Drive has been reopened to the public.
__________________________________________________________
Law enforcement officials are at a home near the Texas A&M campus trying to coax out a man wanted on a Hays County warrant.
According to Brazos County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jim Stewart, around 2 p.m., authorities learned that a man wanted out of Hays County was in a home in the 400 block of Francis Drive near Thomas Park in College Station.
Stewart said deputies attempted to make contact with the man, but he cut off communication with authorities. Francis Drive is closed to through traffic as authorities with the sheriff's office, Department of Public Safety, College Station Police Department and the Brazos County Constable precincts attempt to get the man to surrender.
Stewart said the man is not believed to be armed and is not holding anyone hostage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.