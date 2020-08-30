 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Four people on board plane that crashed at Coulter Field in Bryan
breaking

UPDATE: Four people on board plane that crashed at Coulter Field in Bryan

Emergency crews were responding Sunday afternoon to an airplane crash at Coulter Field in Bryan.

There were no details immediately available, but according to emergency radio traffic, two medical helicopters had been called and it was possible at least two people were injured.

The plane was reported to be upside-down in a field inside the airport property near Wallis Road.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday the plane was a single-engine Piper PA24 with four people aboard at the time of the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, which happened just before 2:30 p.m. 

