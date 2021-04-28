UPDATE: Bryan police identify shooting victim, suspect

The Bryan Police Department was investigating Wednesday morning after a fatal shooting in the 300 block of North Ennis Street.

Officials said officers responded at 5:20 a.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the man as 43-year-old Ernest Cardona of Bryan.

Police identified the suspected shooter as Clifford Dewayne Salter, 22, of Bryan. Officials said he had left the scene before officers arrived. An arrest warrant has been issued for him and he should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Anyone who sees Salters is asked to call 911.

Police said Salter and Cardona knew each other, and the shooting was an isolated incident.