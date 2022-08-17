 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: 7-year-old girl from Bryan found after Amber Alert issued

A 7-year-old girl from Bryan has been safely located after an Amber Alert was issued earlier Wednesday, according to the Bryan Police Department and Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

Ana Cristina Torres Medina was located in Jim Hogg County near the Mexico border by the Texas Department of Safety, Bryan police reported. She had last been seen at around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Scott & White Drive in College Station.

Bryan police reported Wednesday night that Pedro Aranda Jimenez, 36, is in custody.

Authorities said in the alert that they believed Ana had been taken by people "whose presence place her in danger of death or serious bodily injury."

