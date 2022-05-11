Upcoming Lions Club events recognize art and service

Art and sacrifice are the basis of two College Station Noon Lions Club events as Art in the Park returns for a second year to Stephen C. Beachy Central Park on Saturday and Honoring Our Heroes marks its 10th year next Tuesday.

Honoring Our Heroes, which raises money for The 100 Club and Lions Club and Lions Club charities, will bring retired Secret Service agent Kathryn Childers to the luncheon that recognizes the work of local first responders. The event will take place at noon at the College Station Hilton and Conference Center.

Ron Gay, chair of the event and 42-year member of the local Lions Club, said the work of The 100 Club came to the club’s attention after the deaths of Brazos County Pct. 3 volunteer firefighter William Danes and Pct. 1 Constable Brian Bachmann in August 2012. The 100 Club was again in the county to support the families of Bryan firefighters Lt. Greg Pickard and Lt. Eric Wallace, who died in February 2014.

Gay said The 100 Club is based in Harris County, but has expanded to include surrounding 27 counties, including Brazos. He said the organization provides financial benefits to the family of first responders killed in the line of duty, including money to cover immediate expenses, paying off any debt the family may owe and establishing scholarships for any children.

“For me personally, I just can’t imagine a job where you get up in the morning, kiss your wife or husband goodbye and realize that it might be the last time you do,” Gay said. “On any given day, it could be the last time you see them. I think we owe them a lot.”

The luncheon transitioned from a dinner after feedback from the chiefs, Gay said, who suggested moving it to lunchtime to allow more first responders the opportunity to attend. Each of the eight-seat tables is sponsored by a business that gets four of the seats. The other four are reserved for first responders, who receive a free ticket.

“It’s been a wonderful event, and I can tell you that this community really supports its first responders,” Gay said. “You can feel it. You can feel the love and sincerity in the room when you’re there.”

Childers, who released her memoir “Scared Fearless” in 2021 will serve as the keynote speaker during the luncheon. Also known as the “Pistol Packin’ Nanny” for her service protecting John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ children, Childers was one of the first five women appointed to the Secret Service.

“We’re really excited to have her, and she’s really excited to be able to address a group of first responders,” Gay said. “Considering what’s going on out there in the atmosphere, this is a nice event for the Lions to be associated with because we also support the first responders.”

Tickets are $100 each and available through an Eventbrite link at csnoonlions.org. Childers will have copies of her book available for purchase also.

Art in the Park

What began as an idea by two retired teachers to engage the youth of Bryan-College Station through art has expanded in its second year.

Art in the Park is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and will have activities and games set up in the expanded Fun For All Playground and more art projects and stations set up under tents throughout the park.

Co-chairs Katina Osth and Esther Miranda said last year’s inaugural event was two hours long, and some participants asked for it to be longer.

The idea developed from something Miranda observed in Geneva, Switzerland, where multiple generations of families were playing oversized games, like chess and checkers in the parks.

“Great-grandparents, grandparents, their sons and daughters, and the grandchildren are all in the park, and they’re playing for free,” Miranda said. “I saw that, and I just thought we have so many beautiful parks in Bryan-College Station. Why can’t we not do the same thing in our parks?”

One of their goals is to get kids out in nature, away from their screens and enjoying art. They encouraged parents to bring their kids who are interested in art to the event to try out different art styles from photography to acrylic paint to nature art.

This year’s event will include six “master artist” stations where guests will learn about different types of artists, such as Vincent Van Gogh, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet, and then paint their own version of one of their masterpieces.

Another addition this year is a special Peace for Ukraine community art project anyone can participate in.

The free four-hour event will have cooling stations set up, and there will be free hot dogs and water. Other for-purchase food vendors will be on site as well.

Some of the stations will have limited spots each hour, but other areas will be run in a come-and-go way.

“The purpose is to provide kids with an explosion of color and experience and style that many kids don’t even get at their schools or in a private art class,” Miranda said. “Many kids have never worked with pastels or watercolors or have the materials at home to do that kind of stuff or their parents can’t sign them up for a class for whatever reason. By coming to a free event on a Saturday, they get to experience a little bit of this and a little bit of that.”

For more information about either event, go to csnoonlions.org, and email ArtinthePark@csnoonlions.org to volunteer at Art in the Park.

