Unseasonably warm Christmas could break records 10 months after record-breaking cold

The only relief College Station could see through the end of the year is a brief cool down of about 10 degrees, Prochazka said. The next “decent” chance of a cold front will come in the first few days of 2022, he said, when colder air moves down from Canada.

The potentially record-breaking end to the year closes out a 2021 that saw other record-tying and record-breaking events.

Brazos Valley residents saw the first measurable snowfall since 2017 on Jan. 10, 2021, when 4.5 inches fell – officially – at the Easterwood Airport reporting station; however, reports from across the area ranged from 2 inches to as much as 6 inches of snow.

The official report of 4.5 inches ranks fourth on the all-time list for Bryan-College Station, with records dating to March 1893, according to the National Weather Service. The most snow in a 24-hour period was 6 inches, recorded on Jan. 30, 1949. Tied for second with 5 inches are Feb. 25, 1924, and Dec. 7, 2017.