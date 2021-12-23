Unseasonably warm Christmas could break records 10 months after record-breaking cold

People who dreamed of a warm Christmas this year will see those dreams come true.
Families might want to plan for milkshakes instead of hot chocolate as 80-plus degree temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day could threaten record high temperatures in Bryan-College Station.
Kent Prochazka, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Houston-Galveston office, joked Santa Claus might want to change into shorts and flip-flops as he arrives in Texas.
The National Weather Service forecast shows a high near 81 degrees Friday and a high near 84 on Christmas Day. The record high for Dec. 24 is 84, and the record high for Dec. 25 is 85, both set in 1955.
Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid-60s. The average temperatures for the end of December are highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows around 41.
The day after Christmas will continue the trend with a forecast high of 83, as of Wednesday, which would break the record of 80 degrees set in 2016.
On Wednesday, KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley posted on Twitter that the “near or tying record warmth” will close out a record-breaking December.
“This will either be the absolute warmest or 2nd warmest December of record in #bcstx,” he tweeted.
Prochazka said strong southerly winds could result in even warmer temperatures than currently forecasted.
The cause of the warm temperatures is an “unusually strong” ridge of high pressure over Mexico that has “buckled the jet stream” over the Northern Hemisphere, he said, bringing warm, southerly air and wind into Texas.
While temperatures in the 80s is unusual, it is not rare, he said; however, neither are colder-than-normal Christmases.
“Christmases here are wildly varying in temperature,” Prochazka said.
It is just as possible, he said, to have a 70- or even 80-degree Christmas as it is to have a 40- or 50-degree Christmas.
While La Niña conditions can bring warmer, drier weather to the southern portion of the United States, Prochazka said, he does not think the warm Christmas forecast can be directly linked to La Niña, saying meteorologists and climatologist will be able to see the influence of it on weather patterns “way after the fact” following further research.
With a hot, sunny Christmas in store, instead of typical winter preparedness, Prochazka said people should remember to wear a hat, sunglasses, apply sunscreen and stay hydrated.
The only relief College Station could see through the end of the year is a brief cool down of about 10 degrees, Prochazka said. The next “decent” chance of a cold front will come in the first few days of 2022, he said, when colder air moves down from Canada.
The potentially record-breaking end to the year closes out a 2021 that saw other record-tying and record-breaking events.
Brazos Valley residents saw the first measurable snowfall since 2017 on Jan. 10, 2021, when 4.5 inches fell – officially – at the Easterwood Airport reporting station; however, reports from across the area ranged from 2 inches to as much as 6 inches of snow.
The official report of 4.5 inches ranks fourth on the all-time list for Bryan-College Station, with records dating to March 1893, according to the National Weather Service. The most snow in a 24-hour period was 6 inches, recorded on Jan. 30, 1949. Tied for second with 5 inches are Feb. 25, 1924, and Dec. 7, 2017.
More records were set, tied and threatened in mid-February when bitterly cold air, originating in Siberia, moved into the Brazos Valley and throughout Texas, causing overnight low temperatures to plummet into single-digits and keeping high temperatures below freezing from the Panhandle down to the Rio Grande Valley.
The observed high temperature of 19 degrees on Feb. 15 set a new record, shattering the previous mark of 35 degrees set in 1951 for the coldest high temperature recorded in College Station. The single-digit overnight lows from Feb. 14-15 also crushed the previous low temperature of 26 degrees, also set in 1951.
While the temperatures remained above freezing officially, the feels-like temperatures were below zero for several hours.
The Siberian air, freezing rain and sleet caused havoc on the state’s electric grid as people throughout the state tried to heat their homes, resulting in rotating outages, in addition to power outages caused by the frozen precipitation.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 210 people died as a result of the winter storm.
The summer did not bring any particularly noteworthy moments, Prochazka said. However, Winkley confirmed in July it had been a cooler, rainier July than usual.
According to National Weather Service records, July 2021 was 1.7 degrees cooler than average and received 4.01 inches of rain, which is 2.03 inches more than normal.
“It is a pattern we don’t normally see in July,” Winkley said over the summer, saying the month is typically the driest of the year.
Within the first nine days of July, the month was already the seventh wettest July since records began at Easterwood in 1952.
In August, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, causing many residents to seek safety in Texas, including the Brazos Valley. Then, in September, Hurricane Nicholas made landfall in Matagorda County along the Texas Gulf Coast.
After that, Prochazka said, it has been unusually warm overall in November and December with the trend continuing through the end of the year.