Unlimited Potential participants, leaders mark Thanksgiving together

Laughter brought a Bryan house on Helena Street to life Tuesday evening, as young adults who were once in foster care and leaders in the Unlimited Potential program joined together for a Thanksgiving meal.
Unlimited Potential, or UP, is geared toward assisting people who have recently aged out of foster care through mentorship, housing assistance, life skills training, free professional counseling and more.
With paper turkey headbands on their heads and homemade rolls with honey butter on their plates, the group of almost a dozen chatted about their favorite side dishes of the evening. Before they started eating, several attendees wrote what they are grateful for on a large sheet of paper hanging on the wall. Items listed ranged from the UP program itself, to family members, to turkey.
UP mentor MiChal Hall thought of the idea to set up a Thanksgiving celebration around the same time as UP program participant Breia Armstrong, dubbed the group’s event coordinator, said that some members were planning a potluck. Combining their ideas led to Tuesday’s festivities.
Armstrong said she was interested in bringing the group together for the holiday because she saw it as a way for everyone in the program — many of whom may have not met before — to connect with one another.
“Some people don’t have Thanksgiving with their families; sometimes it’s nice to be next to other people during the holidays,” Armstrong said. “And since it’s the holidays, I just thought this would be a good idea for Thanksgiving.”
More than 20% of people who used to be in foster care will experience homelessness when they turn 18, according to UP’s end-of-the-year letter to community members. Additionally, 25% of those who age out have PTSD. The organization, which gained its 501(c)(3) status in 2018, is designed to address such problems.
In March, UP was working with six young adults, and by October that jumped to 26 people. Sixteen people have been provided with housing furnished by community partners and donors, Program Director Kate Mason said.
The program currently has two employees, with a new one who was hired last week preparing to start her job in December. Mason said the 11-person board, A&M students, office and driving volunteers make UP run smoothly.
The resources and connections she’s made through mentors and friends in the program are important to Kassandra Cerda, 18, who moved to the area from San Antonio largely because of the help she could get through UP. Now, she has a better environment to live in and is working to earn her GED. She said she hopes to go to college and someday be an entrepreneur.
“UP is really motivational,” Cerda said. “If you have a plan, they’ll help you. They’ll do what they can do.”
Being in UP has been helpful for Armstrong, 21, who said she was struggling to pay for basic essentials such as housing and groceries, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to find a full-time job.
Armstrong, who was in foster care for 12 years and has experienced homelessness before, is now working toward earning her GED.
“They have been very helpful for me,” Armstrong said of UP. “I’ve gone through a lot of stuff, and they’re helping me make ends meet. I just needed a little bit of help to push me over. They just pushed me over the edge toward success. That little push has helped me a bunch. It has gone a long way.”
According to the end-of-the-year letter, $500 can stock a person’s apartment, $200 can provide a full month of counseling and $100 can give a person two months of transportation.
The resource center is located at 4001 E. 29th St., No. 118 Bryan, TX 77802. To donate, sign up to be a volunteer or learn about resources visit upbrazosvalley.org or call 979-492-3610.
