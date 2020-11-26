Unlimited Potential participants, leaders mark Thanksgiving together

More than 20% of people who used to be in foster care will experience homelessness when they turn 18, according to UP’s end-of-the-year letter to community members. Additionally, 25% of those who age out have PTSD. The organization, which gained its 501(c)(3) status in 2018, is designed to address such problems.

In March, UP was working with six young adults, and by October that jumped to 26 people. Sixteen people have been provided with housing furnished by community partners and donors, Program Director Kate Mason said.

The program currently has two employees, with a new one who was hired last week preparing to start her job in December. Mason said the 11-person board, A&M students, office and driving volunteers make UP run smoothly.

The resources and connections she’s made through mentors and friends in the program are important to Kassandra Cerda, 18, who moved to the area from San Antonio largely because of the help she could get through UP. Now, she has a better environment to live in and is working to earn her GED. She said she hopes to go to college and someday be an entrepreneur.

“UP is really motivational,” Cerda said. “If you have a plan, they’ll help you. They’ll do what they can do.”