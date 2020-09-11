University towns, including College Station, worry outbreak may lead to census undercount

PHOENIX — Betsy Landin was listed by her parents on the 2020 census as living at her family’s home in Phoenix when she really should have been counted in the college town of Tempe, where she studies finance at Arizona State University.
In yet another example of the widespread disruption caused by the global outbreak, hundreds of thousands of U.S. college students who normally live off campus in non-university housing are being counted for the 2020 census at their parents’ homes or other locations when they were supposed to be counted where they go to school.
The confusion has enormous implications for college towns, which may face severe shortfalls in federal dollars and a dilution of political power.
“We really didn’t have any instruction or guidance at school about how to fill out the census,” Landin said.
No easy solution has presented itself. The Census Bureau sought the help of college administrators in getting rosters for off-campus students who left town, but only half of the schools cooperated. Many universities were reluctant to participate because of privacy concerns and because off-campus students at many schools are not obligated to provide information about where they live.
And a significant chunk of the information provided by the schools is missing important information, such as birthdates, according to a report last month by the bureau’s watchdog agency.
In College Station, Jade Broadnax, the city’s staff planner and census liaison, has served on the U.S. Census Complete County Committee for almost a year. She said she has met every two weeks with Chad Wootton, Texas A&M’s associate vice president for external affairs, and Jennifer Douglass, a U.S. Census regional representative, to coordinate local sources with census response assistants.
Part of their efforts, Broadnax said, has been outreach events with the Texas A&M student body and the university’s Student Government Association, including giving away gift cards to those who have completed census forms.
Broadnax told The Eagle last week that students can connect with their roommates and can have one person fill the census out for the group. Additionally, people who live on campus do not need to submit anything since the university submits the data.
“We’ve done a whole lot over the past few months,” Broadnax said. “We’ve even gotten in touch with census headquarters to increase advertising dollars in our area. ... We’ve done pretty much everything imaginable to try and get the message out there.”
With a new Sept. 30 data collection approaching, however, Broadnax said census headquarters have taken over the remaining local efforts. She said her team is still helping finish data collection by providing response assistants with printed materials to be distributed at around 15 to 20 local student-heavy apartment complexes, continuing social media campaigns, and sending email reminders to the A&M student body.
“Now where we’re at is we are kind of taking a secondary role in our support,” Broadnax said. “We’re nearing the end, and we’re kind of letting them take the reins.”
Currently, College Station’s self-response rate is at 54.4%, below the state average of 61.1%, according to the bureau website; at the end of the 2010 census it was at 65.8%. Bryan’s current self-response rate is 59.6%. The final 2010 self-response rate for the city was 64.2%.
The looming undercount could harm college towns across the country. In some places with major universities, students make up as much as three-quarters of the population.
“The potential undercount of students during this pandemic will have negative financial impacts for the city for years,” said Ken Jones, Tempe’s deputy city manager and chief financial officer.
The timing for counting off-campus students couldn’t have been worse: Not long after the 2020 census began for most people in March, much of the U.S. went into lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and many schools switched to online classes, leading to an exodus from college towns.
The Census Bureau says college students should be counted where they would have been on April 1 — at school — if not for the outbreak.
