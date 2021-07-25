Unity Theatre presents 'Wizard of Oz'

BRENHAM — Audiences will be off to see the wizard next weekend when the Prince Street Players present their version of "The Wizard of Oz" at Unity Theatre in downtown Brenham.

The cast features the children of Unity's annual summer drama camp for children in grades four through six, who will portray munchkins, the people of Oz and flying monkeys.

The main characters are portrayed by Sydney Ross as Dorothy; Devin Norwood, the Lion; Jordan Gaskamp, the Tin Man; Wesley Whitson, the Scarecrow; Melinda Faubion, the Wicked Witch; Samantha Hvidbjerg, Glenda the Good Witch; Barry Brass, Oz and Henry; and Lisa Thomas, Aunt Em.

Performances are Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Online ticket sales are not available.

Reservations are recommended and can be made through the Unity Theatre Box Office at 300 Church St., open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., or by phone at 979-830-8358.