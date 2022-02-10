Unity Theatre presents 'Now and Then'

In a nod to Valentine’s Day, Unity Theatre in Brenham on Thursday will open a three-week run of “Now and Then,” a romantic comedy by Sean Grennan.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. through Feb. 27. Performances on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 are mask required. Masks are recommended but not mandatory at other performances.

Tickets are $27, except for Thursday’s opening show, when they are $19. Student tickets are $15 to all performances. Any unsold seats 15 minutes prior to a performance are $15. Tickets are available online at Tickets.UnityBrenham.org or by calling the box office at 979-830-8358. They also are available at the box office at 300 Church St. in Brenham, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

A Unity press release says of the play: “One night, as Jamie is closing down the bar where he works, a last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend, Abby, $2,000 to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it?

“They do, and as the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the choices he faces with his musical career and his future with Abby, the young couple begins to realize that the older man seems to be strangely invested in their decisions.