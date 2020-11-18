 Skip to main content
Unity Theatre moves fundraiser online
BRENHAM — The coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the arts community. Because of the pandemic, the Unity Theatre Board of Directors has canceled the in-person 2020 Gala, a major fundraiser for the theater.

The Gala already had been postponed until Dec. 31, but the continuing effects of the coronavirus no longer made that date possible.

In its place, the theater will host its first Virtual Gala Auction from 9 a.m. Nov. 30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7. A variety of items — including art, jewelry, special dinners and a week in a Santa Fe, New Mexico, luxury lodge — will be open for bids.

Bids will be accepted at www.32auctions.com/UnityAuction2020, where auction items also are available for viewing. They can be seen in person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends inside the Unity Theatre lobby at 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Masks and social distancing are required.

Winning bidders will be notified by email and may pick up auction items at the theater on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

