Unity Theatre in Brenham unveils 2021-22 season

Final show of the Main Stage season will be The Sweet Delilah Swim Club, by comedy masters Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, which will run from June 2 through June 19. Five friends from their college swim team gather each year for on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. As the years go on and lives evolve, the five women come to depend on each other more and more.

Unity’s new season also includes two Studio productions, which will be performed on the Main Stage due to pandemic concerns.

Season packages will be posted on Aug. 1 on the Unity website at www.UnityBrenham.org. To subscribe before then, call the Unity Box Office at 979-830-8358.

First up is The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, a drama by James Lecesne that will run from Oct. 21 through Oct. 31. One actor will portray every resident of a small town on the Jersey Shore, who tells the story of Leonard Pelkey, a flamboyant 14 year old whose impact on the community isn’t known until he disappears. The play contains mature subject matter about acceptance and the idea that being different is a reason to celebrate.