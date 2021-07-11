Unity Theatre in Brenham unveils 2021-22 season

After cobbling together a pandemic-shortened 2020-2021 season, Unity Theatre in Brenham is making plans for a full new season set to begin with a Neil Simon classic in September.
The 2021-2022 seasons opens Sept. 23 with Barefoot in the Park, one of Simon’s most popular comedies.
Barefoot in the Park is the story of madly in love newlyweds Paul, a straight-laced lawyer, and Corie, a romantic free spirit. They begin their lives together in a sixth-floor New York walkup with questionable heating and a skylight that lets the snow in. They soon learn that married life isn’t easy as they adjust to their many differences.
Another classic comedy, A Tuna Christmas, will fill the Unity Main Stage from Dec. 2 through Dec. 19. Written and performed so many times by Jaston Williams and Joe Sears, A Tuna Christmas is the first sequel to their Greater Tuna, which introduced the world to the eccentric residents of Tuna, the “third-smallest town in Texas.”
The third of the four Main Stage productions next season will be Now and Then, described as “a magical romantic comedy” by Sean Grennan, which will run from Feb. 10 through Feb. 27.
Set in a bar at closing time, Now and Then tells of bartender Jamie, his girlfriend Abby, and a mysterious stranger who offers them $2,000 to stay late and have a drink with him. As the evening wears on, a second stranger arrives, and the young couple confront the choices they have made.
Final show of the Main Stage season will be The Sweet Delilah Swim Club, by comedy masters Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, which will run from June 2 through June 19. Five friends from their college swim team gather each year for on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. As the years go on and lives evolve, the five women come to depend on each other more and more.
Unity’s new season also includes two Studio productions, which will be performed on the Main Stage due to pandemic concerns.
First up is The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, a drama by James Lecesne that will run from Oct. 21 through Oct. 31. One actor will portray every resident of a small town on the Jersey Shore, who tells the story of Leonard Pelkey, a flamboyant 14 year old whose impact on the community isn’t known until he disappears. The play contains mature subject matter about acceptance and the idea that being different is a reason to celebrate.
The second show of the Studio season will be Mrs. Mannerly, Jeffrey Hatcher’s hilarious memories of a childhood etiquette class. Hatcher, as a 10-year-old lad, recalls his determination to be Mrs. Mannerly first perfect student in her 36 years of teaching. The play will run March 31 through April 10.
Season subscriptions for current subscribers are available now for $92 for the four-play Main Stage productions, and $40 for both Studio productions. Season-long admission to the Player’s Club is available for $40 per person.
Season packages will be posted on Aug. 1 on the Unity website at www.UnityBrenham.org. To subscribe before then, call the Unity Box Office at 979-830-8358.