Unity Theatre in Brenham to resume live performances

Unity Theatre in Brenham returns to live productions with its presentation of Ben Butler, which has its preview opening Thursday night.

Performances will continue Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. through May 16. Due to the theater’s ongoing social distancing protocols, online tickets are not available. Call the Unity box office at 979-830-8358 for ticket availability. Tickets are $27, and reservations are required.

Patrons must wear a mask at all times inside the theater. Social distancing will be maintained, limiting seating in the main stage to 50 people per performance.

Written by Richard Strand, Ben Butler is set in Fort Monroe, at the southern tip of the Virginia Peninsula, at the start of the Civil War. Benjamin Franklin Butler, the Union’s commanding general at the fort, is faced with a moral dilemma when three escaped slaves show up. Should Butler follow the Fugitive Slave Act of 1859 and return the slaves to their Southern owners, or should he set the men free?

Although it is a serious subject, Ben Butler is described by its publisher as “a smart and funny discourse on race, protocol and our sense of humanity.”