Unity Theatre cancels production of 'The Games Afoot'
BRENHAM — Unity Theatre in Brenham has canceled its upcoming production of Ken Ludwig’s The Game's Afoot due to the COVID-19 virus.

Unity’s Artistic Director Kate Revnell-Smith said, “With the current uncertain outlook and increase in COVID-19 cases, it has become clear that I must err on the side of caution. I am simply not comfortable with putting eight cast members on stage together at this time; the risk is just not worth taking.

“The health and safety of our artists, designers, volunteers, patrons and staff remain the highest of priorities to my board of directors and myself.”

The Game’s Afoot was scheduled to run Dec. 3 through Dec. 20.

“I do remain cautiously optimistic that our February production of Ben Butler by Richard Strand will be full-steam ahead for January rehearsals to begin and we will once again be able to produce a show for you to enjoy,” Revnell-Smith said.

This year’s season tickets were offered as a “Forever Subscription,” so the tickets for The Game’s Afoot can be redeemed at any future show.

