Unity opens season with 'Barefoot in the Park'

What better way to start a new theater season than with a Neil Simon classic comedy?
That is what Unity Theatre in Brenham will do when it opens a three-week Main Stage run of “Barefoot in the Park” on Thursday.
“Barefoot” was Simon’s first — and longest running — Broadway hit. Unity performances are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. through Oct. 10.
Tickets for all Main Stage productions are $27; student tickets are $15. Opening night performances are $19. Tickets are available at the Unity Box Office, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham, by phone at 979-830-8358 or online at unitybrenham.org. The box office is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The box office is open immediately prior to each performance and any seats not sold 15 minutes prior to show time will be available for $15.
“Barefoot in the Park” is the story of newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter who must climb six flights to their tiny New York apartment, which has a broken heater and snow coming in through the skylight.
While Paul is an uptight lawyer, Corie is a free spirit who decides to arrange a date between her conservative widowed mother and their eccentric neighbor.
What ensues is a wild and crazy night.
The play stars real-life married couple Crystal O’Brien as Corie Bratter and Justin O’Brien as Paul Bratter. Michelle Britton plays Mother and Alan Hall is Victor Velasco.
Also appearing are Jordan Gaskamp as the telephone repairman and Barry Brass as the delivery man.
The crew includes Jimmy Phillips, director; Ryan Eisworth, sound design; David Gipsonl, lighting design; Kristina Hanssen, costume design; and Torsten Louis, set design and scenic artist.
Following Thursday’s opening night, there will be a talk-back session with the cast at 7:30 p.m. On Oct. 2, just prior to the performance, there will be a director’s chat with Jimmy Phillips.
Other productions in the Unity Main Stage season are “A Tuna Christmas,” which runs Dec. 2-19; “Now and Then,” Feb. 10-27; and “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” June 2-19.
Unity also will have two of the two-weekend Studio Series productions, both of which will play on the Main Stage rather than in the smaller Studio:
“The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” runs Oct. 21-31; and “Mrs. Mannerly” runs March 31-April 10.
Tickets to the two Studio Series productions are $25.
The final production of the Unity season will be “Cinderella,” based on the fairy tale by Charles Perrault, with music by Jim Eiler and Jeanne Bargy and lyrics by Eiler. It will play July 28-31 and will feature members of Unity’s summer camps for young people.
It isn’t too late to purchase season tickets. For Main Stage productions, the cost is $92 per person, and those who purchase Main Stage season tickets may purchase Studio Series season tickets for an additional $40 per person.
Patrons who purchase season tickets may join Unity Players Club and enjoy the Atrium Lounge on Friday and Saturday evenings before the show, during intermission and for 30 minutes following the performance. The Players Club provides complimentary refreshments and the opportunity to mix and mingle with other members and actors.
Membership fees are $40 per person, per season, and members may bring guests for $5 per person per show.