Unity opens season with 'Barefoot in the Park'

What better way to start a new theater season than with a Neil Simon classic comedy?

That is what Unity Theatre in Brenham will do when it opens a three-week Main Stage run of “Barefoot in the Park” on Thursday.

“Barefoot” was Simon’s first — and longest running — Broadway hit. Unity performances are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. through Oct. 10.

Tickets for all Main Stage productions are $27; student tickets are $15. Opening night performances are $19. Tickets are available at the Unity Box Office, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham, by phone at 979-830-8358 or online at unitybrenham.org. The box office is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The box office is open immediately prior to each performance and any seats not sold 15 minutes prior to show time will be available for $15.

“Barefoot in the Park” is the story of newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter who must climb six flights to their tiny New York apartment, which has a broken heater and snow coming in through the skylight.

While Paul is an uptight lawyer, Corie is a free spirit who decides to arrange a date between her conservative widowed mother and their eccentric neighbor.