United Way recruiting volunteer drivers for health care rideshare program

The United Way of the Brazos Valley is looking for volunteer drivers to help get people to doctor’s appointments, pharmacies and other health care-related locations.
Peggi Goss, vice president of community impact for the local United Way, said the organization has been working on the Ride2Health program for five years. The goal is to help patients in the community get access to preventive and maintenance health care to lower the likelihood of the patient having an emergency situation.
She said the United Way hopes to begin the piloting process this month. Anyone interested in volunteering must have a valid driver’s license and full-coverage insurance and must pass a background check.
Drivers will be able to sign up for times they are available, Goss said, adding she believes it will suit students and retirees especially well.
“It’s going to be a good thing we hope,” she said. “I think that the interaction of the patients with the volunteer drivers will be a good thing.”
The organization will use most of a $25,000 grant from State Farm Neighborhood Assist to go toward the logistical needs of the program, such as maintaining the website where patients can request rides, sending text confirmations and running monthly vehicle reports for the program’s drivers.
In the first year, Goss said, she anticipates the program will be able to accommodate 350 rides for about 200 patients.
“It doesn’t sound like much, but in the first year of our program, to sort of assist patients to get the much-needed health care, it’s just really important,” she said.
Goss said the program was selected among the top 200 of 2,000 applicants for the grant, and after a public voting period of 10 days, the top 40 programs received $25,000 grants.
Goss called it “incredible” to have the community’s support, especially when going up against programs from throughout the country.
The first three health care partners are Health For All, Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and HealthPoint, and each agency will select the patients participating in the pilot program and the approved locations for patients to go, Goss said.
She described it as a “gap filler” for mental health and traditional health patients who do not need an ambulance, but need to get to an appointment or pick up medication on shorter notice than other community transportation options allow.
A secondary impact Goss hopes the program provides is lessening the strain placed on emergency service providers. She said she hopes the Ride2Health option means more residents get the health care they need before finding themselves in an emergency situation and also feel they have an option for non-emergencies besides calling an ambulance.
Goss said the long-term goals of the program are helping residents get healthier with fewer emergency room visits, saving the patient, the health care agency and system money and time.
Liz Dickey, executive director of Health For All, says the program will have a huge impact, noting the number one reason for patients missing appointments or not getting their prescriptions is lack of transportation. She said it has been a problem for more than a decade and is consistently ranked as one of the top issues on community needs assessments.
“I know that we’re going to see better health outcomes,” Dickey said. “We’re going to see better patient compliance. We’re going to see better satisfaction with our patients just because they’re going to have the ability to, with dignity and respect, take care of themselves through a program that will allow them to kind of access what they need when they need it. It’s giving them the means and the tools to manage their chronic conditions and manage their life with a little help. It’s just going to really be a game changer for us.”
Crystal Crowell, executive director of BVCASA, said she sees her clients face the same challenge.
“By removing that barrier for people in our community, the Ride2Health program could lead to better health outcomes and improve the lives of Brazos Valley residents,” she wrote in an email. “For BVCASA’s clients in particular, connecting individuals to needed treatment for substance use disorders could be life-changing.”
Crowell said of more than 600 calls to set up screening appointments with a chemical dependency counselor, only 63% of the appointments were kept. The lack of reliable transportation was the reason many were unable to make the appointments, she said.
If the program is successful, Goss said, United Way will need to hire a program manager to serve as dispatcher.
Dickey said it would be easy to say the problem is too big, but she credits United Way for continuing to push forward with a “change maker” like Ride2Health. Both the Health For All patients and physicians who are participating are excited, she said.
To get more information about the program, go to the Ride2Health tab on the United Way’s website, uwbv.org. To get more information about being a volunteer driver, go to volunteerbrazosvalley.org.