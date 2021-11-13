United Way recruiting volunteer drivers for health care rideshare program

Goss said the long-term goals of the program are helping residents get healthier with fewer emergency room visits, saving the patient, the health care agency and system money and time.

Liz Dickey, executive director of Health For All, says the program will have a huge impact, noting the number one reason for patients missing appointments or not getting their prescriptions is lack of transportation. She said it has been a problem for more than a decade and is consistently ranked as one of the top issues on community needs assessments.

“I know that we’re going to see better health outcomes,” Dickey said. “We’re going to see better patient compliance. We’re going to see better satisfaction with our patients just because they’re going to have the ability to, with dignity and respect, take care of themselves through a program that will allow them to kind of access what they need when they need it. It’s giving them the means and the tools to manage their chronic conditions and manage their life with a little help. It’s just going to really be a game changer for us.”

Crystal Crowell, executive director of BVCASA, said she sees her clients face the same challenge.