United Way of the Brazos Valley's community book drive continues through March

United Way of the Brazos Valley is hosting its first community-wide book drive through the end of March to support the organization’s early literacy programs.

Specifically, the books collected during the drive will go toward the Book Bash events the local United Way hosts throughout the year with the next one scheduled for Saturday, April 9 at Post Oak Mall.

Alison Prince, president and CEO of United Way of the Brazos Valley, said she does not know exactly how many books have been collected so far across the 12 drop-off locations throughout the Brazos Valley, but encouraged people to continue donating books.

“Whether we’ve gotten one book or 1,000 books, we can always use more because the size of our program is limited to the resources that we have, and that’s primarily from the books that are donated,” she said. “So the more books we have donated, the more Book Bash events we can do, and the more books we can get back out into the hands of kids.”

The two age groups that most need books are early readers that parents would read to their children and touch-and-feel books for children up to the age of 3, and young adult chapter books for middle school and high school students.

The organization has done smaller book drives, Prince said, but this is the first to reach out to the entire area at once. Every business she approached about being a drop-off location did not hesitate to say yes, she said.

“Everybody understands the importance of reading,” she said. “No one really disputes whether or not kids should be reading or should have access to books in their homes. And so everybody gets really excited and really energetic about helping kids get books, so we’ve always had such a great response to it.”

Prince said the community book drive is the latest way to hold an event in honor of National Literacy Month after previously inviting people to read books to children in local schools or recording themselves reading a book during the 2020-2021 school year when the pandemic prevented guest readers.

The organization also makes Baby Bundles to provide families of local newborns with books; however, the book drive is not in support of that project, but instead the Book Bash events.

She said they have never had to end a Book Bash due to a lack of books, but they hope to continue to grow the program and serve more children in the area.

At each Book Bash, Prince said, children get to pick the book they want from the selection, and one of her favorite things is seeing the look on their face when they find the book they want to take home.

“Kids get so into the books, and they get excited. They talk about the books that they’re reading,” she said. “Our Book Bash events allow kids to kind of peruse and find their interests and take the book home with them and keep it. There’s no return date.”

It is critical, Prince said, to facilitate kids’ exploration of their interests, saying it is similar to how adults have an easier time when doing things that interest them.

“That’s the same for kids,” she said. “Let them follow their passions, let them follow their dreams, and who knows where it’s going to take them. What a book can open up to them.”

She said a book can help children understand the world around them.

“It takes away any limitations that the child may experience in their life,” Prince said. “They can be anything they want to be in a book. They can explore anything they want to explore in a book. They can go anywhere they want to go in a book. No matter where they live or what their situation is, they can be whoever they want to dream to be when they’re reading and exploring the world through literature.”

The 12 locations to drop off books are the following:

United Way of the Brazos Valley Office at 1716 Briarcrest Dr., Suite 155 in Bryan

First Financial Bank at 1716 Briarcrest Dr., Ste. 400 in Bryan

First Financial Bank at 2900 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan

First Financial Bank at 3400 E. State Hwy. 21 in Bryan

First Financial Bank at 2305 Texas Ave. S. in College Station

First Financial Bank at 4450 State Hwy. 6 S. in College Station

Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce at 117 S. Lasalle St. in Navasota

University Title Company at 1021 University Dr. E. in College Station

Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 1820 Hwy 290 W. in Brenham

Allen Samuels Chevrolet Buick GMC at 4556 Hwy 6 in Hearne

Kawasaki of Caldwell at 185 TX-36 in Caldwell

Brookshire Brothers at 403 E. Main St. in Madisonville

