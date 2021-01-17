United Way of the Brazos Valley taking grant applications

The United Way of the Brazos Valley is accepting applications for 2021-23 Community Impact Grants.
The Community Impact Grants focus on investing in health, education and financial stability for nonprofit organizations that provide programs and services that align with the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s goals. Grant recipients provide services in one or more of the Brazos Valley’s seven counties: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington.
From 2018-21, the United Way of the Brazos Valley invested $325,000 annually to 22 local nonprofits.
Applicants who didn’t attend a training session last week can register to view a recorded training session before applying.