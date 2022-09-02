United Way of the Brazos Valley kicks off its annual campaign with a tailgate party

On the eve of the start of the Texas A&M football season, the United Way of the Brazos Valley held its own campaign kickoff.

The tailgate-themed luncheon Friday included the presentation of hundreds of thousands of dollars in Community Impact Grants to local nonprofits.

“United Way partners with these organizations, tries to take the fundraising burden off of them, so that they can get back to doing what they do best, and that’s helping people,” KBTX meteorologist Max Crawford, chair of this year’s United Way campaign, said after the event at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center in College Station.

Every agency which received funding through the Community Impact Grant process applied and completed a selection process.

“We always say we fight for the health, education and financial stability of the Brazos Valley, and each organization that we support through partnership does one or all of those things,” Crawford said.

He said the goal of the event — the second kickoff of its kind for the organization — is to show people what United Way can do on an annual and daily basis to support agencies that support local residents.

The event marks the start of the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s campaign year, Crawford said, which will include the return of the Fight to Unite wrestling event. The organization’s goal for this year’s campaign is $1,636,000.

Phebe Simmons, executive director of Family Promise, said the Community Impact Grant is important because it comes without requirements of how it must be used, such as utility bills or rent.

“United Way let us directly impact that family without having to go through the hoops," she said. "It helps every family. … This directly impacts the family's financial stability, getting apartments, deposits, that stuff just to get them started again. When they come to us, they’re homeless. When they leave us, they’re not homeowners, but they have a place to live.”

Simmons said she is just a servant to provide service for the families and to listen and help them through their situation. She said it important to make sure the families feel comfortable and safe.

She said the transition from crying on the first day to laughter when they move into an apartment is the reason she gets out of bed, saying she believes God places people where they are need to be.

Capt. Timothy Israel of the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station said the United Way makes it possible for the Salvation Army to provide many of the services it does. He called the annual campaign critical to his agency’s work in the community.

Ron Crozier, director of community relations and development at Twin City Mission, said having the United Way logo and name attached to his agency and their projects and programs assure the community they are doing something right and validates their work.

Just as important as the financial support United Way provides, Crozier said, the partnership also provides awareness and directional resources for each agency that they would otherwise not have access to or have to pay to have.

“Now we can say that we're a United Way partner, but we're also partnering with these other 25 agencies,” he said. “I may not have what you need, but I bet I can find somebody who does. … It's about the people that serve for the people that need the service. That's all it is.”

Alison Prince, president and CEO of the local United Way chapter, asked the audience to consider what would happen to the community if the support and services provided by the partner agencies were not available. She asked everyone to think if anyone would be there to step in to help sexual assault survivors, mentor children, care for people’s mental health and assist after tragedies.

“If these questions make you feel uneasy, they should,” she said, noting the United Way belongs to everyone in the room and in the community and exists because of that support.

Poverty, abuse, hunger and addiction shown in a national United Way video are not happening somewhere else, Prince said.

“They are happening right here, whether or not we see it or even want to acknowledge it,” she said. “But thanks to you, together we are doing something about it.”

Along the theme of football tailgates, keynote speaker and Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork said football and the United Way both serve as a glue.

Football, he said, can inspire a community and act as a glue but does not exist without the people’s support. The United Way does the same. They both see people from different backgrounds rallying around a common goal.

“There's no one huddle that you walk into where everybody looks the same,” he said. “There are different people from different backgrounds in each one of those hurdles, and you have to work towards that common goal for people that don't look like you.”

Bjork quoted a 1968 essay of “paradoxical commandments” published by Kent Keith for student leaders, saying despite how people may act, love people anyway, do good anyway, succeed anyway, be honest and frank anyway, think big anyway, fight for the underdogs anyway, build anyway, help people anyway and give the world the best you have anyway.

“When you think about that — do good anyway, give back anyway make it happen — football, communities, United Way, there's a glue, and we can all be a part of it,” he said.

Crawford addressed the audience, saying he views the Brazos Valley with the same “maroon-shaded glasses” as he watches Aggie sports.

“This community has never let me down,” he said. “Whether it's hurricanes, tornadoes, pandemics, whatever it is, the Brazos Valley always steps up. And that's what we're here to do today.”

As everyone in the room went back to their offices, homes or studios, he said, there are people fighting every day and through the night to make the Brazos Valley what it is.

“My challenge for you is let’s not just make this a great place to live,” he said. “Let’s make it an even better place to live.”

Crawford directed people to the United Way’s website at uwbv.org to donate to the organization or they can select an agency for their donation to fund.