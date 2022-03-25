United Way, Lions Pride wrestlers, Bombers team up for new charity event

Professional wrestling, baseball and charity will join forces Saturday at the first Fight to Unite event put on by Lions Pride Sports and United Way of the Brazos Valley at the Brazos Valley Bombers’ Edible Field.

The event will feature six professional wrestling matches and special guest Mark Henry, who is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and has the title of “World’s Strongest Man.”

“This is one of the more unique charity events probably in the history of our community,” said Steve Fullhart, United Way of the Brazos Valley campaign chair and co-organizer of the event.

Fullhart, who works with the Brazos Valley Bombers and Lions Pride Sports regularly, said he has been a professional wrestling fan since 1999 and brought all three together with the family-friendly event.

“It’s a piece of the puzzle we try to present to people not only within our community but outside of it to show we’re a dynamic place to live and if that puzzle piece can benefit tens of thousands of people, then why not take advantage of the fandom and bring people together for a great cause,” he said.

Fullhart, who serves as communications manager with the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, said the local United Way has been willing to try new events to get the message out to more people and raise money for United Way programs and the 26 nonprofits the organization supports.

Alison Prince, president and CEO of United Way of the Brazos Valley, said their goal was to reach people who might not attend other fundraisers, but who enjoy attending fun events and care about their community. She said these are people who might not have hundreds or thousands of dollars to give at a gala event, but can help with a $20 ticket.

All of the money raised will go to the local United Way. Tickets, priced at $20 and $50, will remain available through Saturday. There is also a 5 p.m. VIP add-on available where people can meet Henry and the wrestlers participating in Saturday’s event.

Prince said the money is going to help fund programs that are critical to people who are going through or have been through a crisis or suffered trauma.

“Our community really does step in and take care of each other, and every ticket is helping to do that,” she said. “It’s helping to ensure that whether or not you ever need the services, they’re always going to be there and those agencies are going to be there.”

Caldwell native Houston Carson, founder and owner of Lions Pride Sports and a former professional wrestler, said the show will not only be the biggest show his company has produced but it will also have the most important storyline.

“It’s our version of WrestleMania,” he said. The Lions Pride athletes have been preparing since December for the show in an effort to “create a night nobody will forget,” he said.

Five of the six matches Saturday will feature Lions Pride wrestlers, and a sixth will feature five of the best wrestlers in the state.

“The worst thing that could happen is you don’t enjoy the show; maybe it’s not your cup of tea, but all the money went to our community,” Carson said.

Rather than thinking about it as a big pro wrestling show, he said, people should instead think of it as a big charity event that will benefit the Brazos Valley community.

“We’re going to provide athletes doing athletic things. We’re going to provide dramatic storytelling. We’re going to combine good versus evil; bad guys versus good guys,” Fullhart said, encouraging people to give professional wrestling a chance. “Get out and try something new at a bare minimum, and oh by the way, you’re helping a fantastic cause.”

Beyond being the biggest charity event Lions Pride Sports has been involved in, it will also serve as the group’s largest audience, Carson said, and he hopes it will help people understand and respect professional wrestling.

This will be one of the last fundraisers for the local United Way before they begin allocating funds in June, and with 400 tickets sold, Prince said, they are on their way to their goal of at least 600 tickets and reaching their goal of $1.7 million for this fundraising season.

Tickets to Unite to Fight are available in advance on the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s website at uwbv.org and at the gate Saturday at Edible Field.

