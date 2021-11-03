United Airlines to pull out of Easterwood Airport in 2022

United Airlines will drop its service at Easterwood Airport in College Station in 2022, Texas A&M University System officials announced Wednesday.
The move, with United flights to end after Jan. 3, would be "devastating," to the A&M University System, Chancellor John Sharp said in a statement.
"We're doing everything we can to get them to change their mind," he said.
The Texas A&M University System owns Easterwood Airport, but officials didn't elaborate on how United's departure from College Station could affect its operations and declined requests for comments beyond the emailed statement.
"With United's hub being in Houston, it connects us to basically all over the world," said Glen Brewer, president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce. "You're going to lose half of your flights out to a connecting hub. We have people flying in here from all over the world for A&M and for business purposes. For a growing city of our stature, I think it would definitely be a setback."
John W. Clanton, the president of Easterwood Airport Management, learned of United's decision during Wednesday afternoon call, the statement said.
United operates two daily flights from Easterwood Airport to Houston. United's departure from the airport would leave three American Airlines flights each day to Dallas-Fort Worth.
Clanton said in the statement that the airport had been seeing significant increases in boardings each month and Easterwood had been in discussions with the airline about beginning a regular flight to Denver just weeks ago.
"The Chamber's been promoting flying out of Easterwood for many, many years," Brewer said. "If we don't utilize those services, obviously, you would not be able to continue them or expand them, which is what we've been trying to get done. I know the flights I've taken out of there have been almost full. The fact is, you need competition. We like American flying out of there, but businesses need to have choices and so for United to pull out and take away one of our choices, I would think it would make business travel in and out of College Station."