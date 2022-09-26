 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Union Pacific postpones work at Rock Prairie/Wellborn railroad crossing

UPDATE: Union Pacific Railroad will not begin previously scheduled work to install new railroad tracks on Tuesday at the crossing at Rock Prairie Road and Wellborn Road due to unforeseen circumstances.

The road will not be closed and the work will be rescheduled, according to officials at the city of College Station.

Original report: The railroad crossing at Rock Prairie Road west of Wellborn Road will be closed for two to three days beginning Tuesday for Union Pacific Railroad to install new railroad tracks.

College Station city officials said traffic control will be provided, but detours will not be in place. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Additional closures are expected in the next month, according to city officials, but dates have not been determined.

