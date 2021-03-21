Union Pacific locomotive 4141 returns to College Station

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No. 4141 Engine returned to College Station in December 2018. It led the Bush funeral train from Houston to where the former president was laid to rest alongside former First Lady Barbara Bush.

In 2019, Union Pacific announced it would donate the locomotive to the museum. CEO of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation Max Angerholzer said the time gap between the announcement and now is due in part to the pandemic but also just the result of many moving parts as the project comes together.

Last month, the Texas A&M System Board of Regents approved a $1-per-year lease, essentially donating two acres to expand the grounds of the museum for exhibit areas for the locomotive and eventually a Marine One helicopter. The land is in front and to the south of the library and museum.

The exhibits are to be part of a multi-million dollar expansion being planned by the George & Barbara Bush Presidential Foundation, according to the A&M release.

Officials said Sunday that they want to complete the new exhibit with the locomotive and helicopter in time for a 2024 celebration marking the 100th anniversary of Bush’s birth.