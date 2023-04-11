A food hall is coming to College Station.

UnionBrands Eateries Texas announced it will open Union Oak food hall at 1500 E. Holleman Drive in College Station. An open date for Union Oak has not been set yet, but plans are for the food hall to be in a renovated building currently on the property, according to a UTEB spokesperson.

Union Oak is expected to accommodate 29 vendors and a UTEB spokesperson said they will be targeting bar concepts, coffee shops, restaurants, bakeries and dessert concepts.

“We are so excited to bring UnionBrands Eateries Texas into the burgeoning College Station market,” said Scott Browder, Union Brands’ operating manager. “Union Oak is going to be an exceptional food hall offering patrons and vendors alike a unique first-class experience. With the wide variety of food and beverages to choose from, you are sure to find something for everyone at Union Oak. We look forward to serving the College Station community and can't wait to invite you to join us at the grand opening.”

UnionBrands Eateries Texas’ food halls are similar to food courts, but stay away from national chains and franchises to focus on local dining concepts, according to UBET officials. This concept allows for people like food truck owners to try a stationary location without having to invest money into their own brick-and-mortar location or a new restaurant owner who doesn’t want to do a food truck to have a chance to starting their business, according to UBET officials.

"The food hall experience is all about fostering a sense of community by bringing people together over delicious food,” said Shane Turner, a partner of UnionBrands Eateries Texas. “We are excited about its potential to enhance the community.”

This will be the fourth food hall opened by UnionBrands Eateries Texas, which is based in Waco. Union Hall in Waco opened in January 2020. UnionBrands Eateries Texas has two other food halls planned in Waco and Temple and is managed by three Baylor graduates. Union Oak is named in honor of the Century Tree at Texas A&M University.

“We have seen great success at Union Hall in Downtown Waco and are very excited about the potential for Union Oak in College Station,” said Cody Turner, a partner of UnionBrands Eateries Texas. “We have done our best to use our experience to enhance Union Oak for our patrons."

College Station was one of the first locations on Union Brands Eateries Texas’ short list of expansion areas and UTEB first started talks with College Station’s economic development department in 2021, according to a UTEB spokesperson. The land for Union Oak was purchased by UnionBrands Eateries Texas in November 2022, according to a city official.