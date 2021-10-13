Unbound BCS' human trafficking prevention event Not in My City returns Oct. 16 with goal of 150 volunteers

Unbound Bryan College Station’s efforts to help the Brazos Valley fight against human trafficking are returning to the community with the annual Not in My City event this month.

The free outreach event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers will go through a brief training at Antioch Community Church in Bryan and then go into the Bryan-College Station area to speak with businesses about human trafficking, the signs to look for and ask them to be a partner with Unbound and put up flyers and tear-off cards with the crisis hotline number.

Unbound Bryan College Station Executive Director Amanda Buenger said there is evidence that people are using the tear-off cards.

In 2019, the 100 volunteers equipped 150 businesses with the knowledge needed to help prevent or intervene in human trafficking situations and gave out 900 resources, she said. This year, their goal is to have 150 volunteers equip 200 businesses and distribute 1,200 resources.

“It educates our businesses. It creates ownership in our community to say ‘Hey, we don’t tolerate this, not in my city.’ And it also unifies our community,” Buenger said. “… It’s unifying, it’s educational and it’s impactful for our community.”