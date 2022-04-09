Unbound BCS executive director part of teams helping keep Ukrainians safe as they flee into Poland

Amanda Buenger, executive director of Unbound Bryan College Station, is expanding her work of helping prevent human trafficking by joining Unbound Global at the border of Poland and Ukraine.

Buenger and the other five members who have been there since Monday and will stay until April 11 are the third Unbound team to travel to the border, and other teams will follow. Her team includes another representative from the local office, as well as others from the Austin and Waco locations.

The amazing thing, Buenger said, is seeing all of the agencies from across the world working collaboratively to get food, clothing and toiletries to the refugees and tend to any other needs they may have.

“It’s a weird, interesting world,” she said about the scene at the border crossings. “It’s just lots of people, a lot of chaos, a lot of moving parts, but it’s just amazing to see the support of all of the organizations here and the beautiful spirit of the Ukrainian people; the courage, and the smiles on these beautiful children’s faces, despite what they’re going through, is absolutely incredible. It’s this very weird combination of joy and courage and beauty with a lot of pain and desperation and a lot of chaos.”

The lines are made even longer as people from the southeastern part of the country that is now the target of Russian bombings have made it to the border, she said.

“These people, as we communicated with them in the lines with translators, are just in absolute desperation,” she said. “They have literally left their cities being bombed. They have come 24 hours of traveling to get to the border. Most of them have left family behind. They have no resources. They’re traveling with young children; all that’s with them is their bag.”

That desperation is what leads to a lot of the human trafficking situations, Buenger said. The Ukrainians are looking for anything from a safe place to stay, a ride to reach somewhere or even just someone to help them understand how to cross the border. She said they will believe anyone giving them false promises to provide that.

“I’m going across the Ukraine and Poland border every day, and I had no idea what that experience was going to be like; they don’t either, and they want someone to help them across,” she said. “And so people are telling them, ‘Well pay me this, and I’ll get you across and I’ll get you a ride on the other side.’ And these are very exploitative types of tactics that are happening right now.”

Thousands of information cards are being passed out, Buenger said, with a human trafficking hotline number specific to Poland and basic tips to avoid being a human trafficking victim. Those tips include that it is free to cross the border, reminding people to not provide their passport or documentation information to anyone other than official border patrol who are checking passports out of Ukraine and into Poland and confirming the identity of the driver of the car if they are using a private driver.

They also watch at points of contact where women and children are getting on and off buses and connecting with drivers.

On Thursday, they intercepted a trafficking situation of three women and children, she said. They saw the group giving their passport information and money to a woman, and they approached the group and had an “intentional conversation,” telling them what is listed on the information card. She said she told them that it did not cost money to cross the border and they should not give their passport information to anyone other than border patrol. One of the women, Buenger said, had a bad feeling about the situation and was not sure it was safe.

“We ended up walking with these women and children to the border crossing, and the [potential trafficker] followed us all the way to the line and just got frustrated. She knew we intercepted it and basically just ran off,” Buenger said.

A detective on their team ran facial recognition on the woman and determined she was connected with people in the human trafficking world.

Beyond the help Unbound is able to provide in preventing human trafficking situations, Buenger said they offer small acts of kindness such as offering to hold a woman’s baby, change a diaper or get them food or a stroller.

“It’s a really true honor,” she said to help on the border. “And the courage and the spirit I’ve seen out of them is unbelievable. We were standing just along the border line with them one day, and they just spontaneously broke out in the Ukrainian national anthem and sang, and it was kind of this very sacred time. I mean, it was like no one spoke. Just the passion for their country, the resolve they carry with them through just desperate times, and the courage that they carry to the border to cross and start a different life, one they didn’t want to, is kind of hard to put into words really.”

They do not have much time to process the stories they hear or the scenes they experience in the moment, she said, because their focus is meeting the next need and loving the next person. She called it an honor to hear the stories and see the challenges the refugees have overcome and said it has shifted her perspective and world outlook.

“You kind of have this perspective of what you think you’re going to go into a war-torn crisis situation, and I think I’ve been blown away by the strength and courage of these people,” Buenger said. “Rightfully so, they are desperate; they are hurting. … But the joy I’ve seen in them, the strength I’ve seen in them, the courage that I’ve seen in them, the love for their country that I’ve seen in them, I think it’s just changed me in a way that it just makes me proud of humanity in the best of ways. I see a lot of the bad, but I’ve seen so much good in this place.”

Before her current weeklong trip to the Poland-Ukraine border, Buenger has previously gone on Unbound Global international trips to Mongolia and Indonesia. She said her daughters have been involved in this trip through FaceTime and messages, and she hopes she can empower them to go on similar trips and continue the work to fight human trafficking throughout the world.

One of the goals of being at the Poland-Ukraine border, she said, is to establish a more long-term team that can remain in the area to do the work throughout the current crisis and then continue it in the future.

There are multiple options to get involved in Unbound. People can volunteer or donate to Unbound Bryan-College Station that serves human trafficking survivors locally, or they can donate to Unbound Global to help on a global scale.

