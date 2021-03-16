UK virus variant found in Brazos County pets

“There’s no reason to believe that this will be a game-changer. I think it was just a matter of time, because as this UK variant is becoming more common in our community — which it is — and in the United States in general, there’s no reason that it wouldn’t cross over into animals,” Hamer said.

More than 450 animals living in the area have been tested in the Texas A&M study since June — all of which lived in a household where at least one human family member tested positive for COVID-19. The UK variant, which health experts have said appears to be more easily transmissible, was first found in the U.S. in December.

According to A&M, of the more than 60 animals confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection in the study to date, less than 25% were reported to have shown signs of disease around the time of the owner’s diagnosis, most commonly including sneezing, coughing, diarrhea or being less active than normal. To the research team’s knowledge, all symptomatic animals recovered without veterinary care.

“We look forward to continuing our study as the level of human vaccination increases to learn if our pets — which are unvaccinated — may continue to be involved in the virus transmission cycles, including the emerging variants,” Hamer said.