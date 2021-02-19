U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions to assess storm damage across district this weekend

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions plans to visit all 12 counties in District 17 this weekend in an effort to gather information about winter storm damage and infrastructure challenges across central Texas and the Brazos Valley.
Sessions, a Republican from Waco, said he will meet with sheriffs, county judges and other leaders from each county in the district. He said he wants to get as much feedback as he can about the challenging week from officials who are “leading from the ground up” at the local level.
“I want people to know, first of all, that I care very much about them. I have tried to touch base with people throughout the district and have found consistently that people are trying to help others get through this,” Sessions said. “Our public servants — whether they be first responders, law enforcement, medical personnel and others — they are lending their time and their talents at a time when it’s needed.”
During a phone interview with The Eagle on Thursday, Sessions also expressed support for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who has been criticized for traveling to Cancún Wednesday night with his family before returning to Houston Thursday afternoon.
Sessions acknowledged the criticism of Cruz’s decision to travel to Cancún at a time when millions of Texans were without power. Cruz told reporters late Thursday that the decision to travel was “obviously a mistake” but was based in a desire to support his family, and particularly his daughters. Sessions said he understood that reasoning.
“Every year I’ve been a member of Congress, I’ve gone back home every weekend, but that does not mean that you cannot find time with your family. Finding time with your family, especially our children, at a time of COVID and separation, is hard,” Sessions said.
“I hate it that we’ve gotten to the point where we’re critical of each other, and I do recognize that he has had some opinions about others that were similar — but I personally, myself, would not want to engage in that, and I wish the senator and his family the very best during a very difficult time.”
Sessions has been active on social media this week, sharing news updates and relief resources. On Tuesday, he tweeted a video in in front of his Waco office that he said his home had been without power for more than a day and his office had electricity but no internet access.
“We’re still here,” he said in a Wednesday video in front of a Waco H-E-B in which he discussed the emptying shelves in the region’s grocery stores.
“I got a heavy dose of what it’s like to be in frigid weather for 48 hours, and I was thankful that I had a roof over my house and thankful that I had an opportunity to experience the same thing that so many others did,” Sessions said.
Sessions said the storm put strains on the entire state all at once, meaning power systems could not lend support from one region and give it to another.
“When you deal with Mother Nature, she is going to teach lessons,” he said. Sessions cited lessons learned in recent floods and hurricanes and said he hopes people seek forward-looking solutions instead of looking for which officials to blame for the power and water system failures.
“My activities will be directly related to not finding fault, but finding answers. That’s what I would say to someone who is frustrated,” Sessions said. “The question before we get frustrated is that we need to have confidence that our great governor is going to lead — that there will be representatives and state senators and members of Congress who lead for the best, and not for criticism.”
U.S. House District 17 includes Waco, Bryan-College Station and some parts of the Austin metro area, as well as large swaths of rural Texas.
“Rural areas have had what I believe is a disproportionate share of outages,” Sessions said.
Additionally, Sessions said he is impressed by what he described as leadership from community members, first responders, churches, nonprofits and other entities working throughout central Texas to help people in need throughout the week.
“They are standing tall,” Sessions said. “I respect them and I appreciate them, and I hope that our reward will be soon when we receive 70-degree weather and move past this.”