U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions to assess storm damage across district this weekend

“Every year I’ve been a member of Congress, I’ve gone back home every weekend, but that does not mean that you cannot find time with your family. Finding time with your family, especially our children, at a time of COVID and separation, is hard,” Sessions said.

“I hate it that we’ve gotten to the point where we’re critical of each other, and I do recognize that he has had some opinions about others that were similar — but I personally, myself, would not want to engage in that, and I wish the senator and his family the very best during a very difficult time.”

Sessions has been active on social media this week, sharing news updates and relief resources. On Tuesday, he tweeted a video in in front of his Waco office that he said his home had been without power for more than a day and his office had electricity but no internet access.

“We’re still here,” he said in a Wednesday video in front of a Waco H-E-B in which he discussed the emptying shelves in the region’s grocery stores.

“I got a heavy dose of what it’s like to be in frigid weather for 48 hours, and I was thankful that I had a roof over my house and thankful that I had an opportunity to experience the same thing that so many others did,” Sessions said.