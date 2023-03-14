Tuesday was another step forward in a “dream come true” for U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul.

McCaul, who represents Bryan-College Station and Brazos County in District 10, opened his flagship headquarters office at Century Square in College Station.

“This is a flagship office for a flagship university,” McCaul said. “The culture, the heritage, the history of A&M, I can’t think of any institution with a stronger alumni network and it’s because of the culture and the value system instilled in all Aggies.”

Brazos County moved into District 10 during the redistricting process in 2020. The district spans from Lake Travis to the Brazos Valley and includes Austin, Bastrop, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Fayette, Grimes, Lee, Madison, Travis, Washington, Waller, and Williamson counties. In November’s election, McCaul received 61.6% of the votes from Brazos County as he was elected to his 10th term in Congress. He is currently chairman of the foreign affairs committee.

McCaul’s wife, Linda, is the daughter of Lowry Mays, namesake of Texas A&M’s Mays Business School, and has three children currently at A&M. McCaul noted before Mays died last September he was able to tell his father-in-law he would have a chance to represent the area that included A&M.

“He was really beaming, so happy and I know he’s looking down today with a lot of pride and happiness,” McCaul said. “It’s kind of a family affair with the university, Brazos County and this area of Texas. It’s going to be a great fit.”

During the event, McCaul spoke of opportunities to collaborate with A&M and the potential to bring federal projects to the Bryan-College Station area.

Last August, the CHIPS for America Act was signed into law after it was written by McCaul. The act was first introduced in 2020 to invest in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and design. McCaul noted Tuesday the bill included $2 billion for a national technology and semiconductor center and added A&M is leading the charge in bringing the center to Texas.

“We’re making a big push with Texas A&M to win that project to locate that center right here in Aggieland, in the state of Texas,” McCaul said. “We’re hopeful and we’re going to be pushing hard for it.”

During his speech, McCaul said there is a current power competition between the United States and adversaries he listed as China, Russia, Iran, North Korea. McCaul noted Russia and China have hypersonic technology, but the United States doesn’t. He added A&M is where America’s hypersonic technology is being developed.

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station would lead a five-year, $100 million national research consortium for modernizing hypersonic flight capabilities.

The George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex at the RELLIS campus was created to modernize the U.S. military through research, development, testing and evaluation, including hypersonic capability. Last May, 5G technology research testbeds were launched at the RELLIS campus and serve as one of the large-scale testing and evaluation sites for five of the DOD’s 11 modernization priorities, including hypersonic.

“The hypersonic is something that China has perfected, that Russia fired into Ukraine, we don’t have hypersonic missile capability, so what’s happening here at Texas A&M is really national security for the entire country,” McCaul said. “It’s a national security asset that I want to make sure we have the appropriate funding at the federal level to both continue, but to make sure we’re going to win this great power competition that we find ourselves in today.”

A number of local and A&M officials were in attendance at McCaul’s office grand opening, including A&M Chancellor John Sharp, A&M President M. Katherine Banks, Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez, College Station Mayor John Nichols and Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. The event was hosted by the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Glen Brewer said having McCaul’s office in College Station provides an intersection for federal offices to work with elected officials and business leaders in Bryan-College Station.

“This is a place you come and actually talk to someone and make sure your voice is heard in Washington D.C.,” Brewer said.

Sharp spoke during the event and said McCaul has been successful to secure assets and resources needed for the A&M System and can be attributed for things that have transpired at the RELLIS campus. Sharp said he tells people having McCaul as a congressman is like having a family member in that office.

“I’ve never had a relationship with a congressman like this guy because it’s a warm, personal relationship,” Sharp said. “It’s totally and completely dedicated to this place and this county.”