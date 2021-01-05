U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady reports testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, who represents Grimes and Madison counties, as well as a portion of Leon County, announced via Twitter late Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Tonite the Office of House Physician informed me that I’ve tested positive for Covid 19 & am quarantined,” Brady tweeted at 9:12 p.m. “As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec 18 & also recently tested negative for Covid on New Years Day.”
Brady said he would begin treatment Wednesday.
Brady serves the 8th Congressional District, which also includes Montgomery, Walker, Houston, San Jacinto and Trinity counties. He serves as the lead Republican on the House Ways and Means committee.
Tonite the Office of House Physician informed me that I’ve tested positive for Covid 19 & am quarantined. As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec 18 & also recently tested negative for Covid on New Years Day.Begin treatment tomorrow. Shld be fine.🙏🏼— Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) January 6, 2021