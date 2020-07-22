The Brenham school board named the lone finalist for the superintendent position during a special meeting Tuesday.
Tylor Chaplin, who has served as the superintendent in Burkburnett since 2016, has 25 years of experience in public education, according to a press release. He has bachelor and master degrees from Tarleton State University and a doctorate in education leadership from Lamar University.
“The board chose Dr. Chaplin unanimously and with great confidence that he is the right leader for this pivotal time in BISD,” board President Natalie Lange said. “His love for children, his dynamic leadership skills and his enthusiasm to join the Brenham community were evident in every part of this selection process. We are thrilled to welcome the Chaplins to Brenham.”
Chaplin’s wife, Anita, is an elementary school teacher in Wichita Falls. They have two daughters — Alexa, a teacher in the Fort Bend school district, and Cate, a senior at Texas A&M University.
Chaplin was named as a Top 5 finalist for TASB Superintendent of the Year in 2019 and been honored with various community awards.
“Brenham ISD has a tradition of excellence and is truly one of the finest districts in Texas,” Chaplin said. “It is my desire to build on the strong foundation that exists and to use my talents and work ethic to meet the needs of the students and families of Brenham ISD and the Brenham community. I am excited to join this tradition of excellence, and I am humbled by the opportunity.”
According to state law, the board must wait 21 days before officially voting to hire Chaplin.
