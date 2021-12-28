TxDOT launches "Drive Sober" campaign as New Year approaches

Pamela Todaro, a Bryan resident, lost her son in a drunk driving accident seven years ago.

“My son, Dillon Davis, was my oldest child, and on August 9, 2014, two troopers let me know that he was gone. No mom wants to get that knock on their door to hear that their child is gone,” she said. “He was married with two kids. I didn’t know at the time he was going to visit his uncle, and he went over to his house as they were having a get together, and while he was there he was consuming alcohol and he stayed way longer than he should have.”

She said on the drive home he crashed his vehicle and died on impact; he was not wearing a seat belt and was speeding, and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16, twice the legal limit.

With the New Year approaching, Todaro urged residents to have a plan of action when they are out celebrating.

“If you know you are going to go out and drink and celebrate the New Year, you need to have a plan; drinking and driving is 100 percent preventable. If you can stay where you are at then stay there,” she said. “I really feel like if Dillon would have known that this was the outcome he would have made a different choice, but the problem is that you can’t go back and take it all back.”