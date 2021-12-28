TxDOT launches "Drive Sober" campaign as New Year approaches

With 2022 quickly approaching, the Texas Department of Transportation recently launched its statewide “Drive Sober. No Regrets” holiday drunk driving campaign, where Texans share testimonials and hold events to prevent drunk driving.
“This is a statewide impaired driving campaign that highlights the toll that drinking and diving can have on a person,” said Jake Smith, the public information officer for the TxDOT Waco office.
He said there were 486 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in the Bryan District in 2020, resulting in 27 fatalities and 69 serious injuries. Brazos County is one of 10 counties in the Bryan district; others include Burleson, Freestone, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker and Washington.
In 2019, there were 24,715 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas, resulting in 914 fatalities and 2,154 serious injuries, Smith said. In 2020, there were 23,208 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas (a 6% decrease in DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes from 2019), resulting in 981 fatalities (a 7% increase in DUI-alcohol related traffic crash fatalities) and 2,129 serious injuries, he said.
Smith said the goal is to reach out to as many people about the consequences of drinking and driving.
“If you drink, don’t drive; drive sober, no regrets. If you do plan to drink have a plan to get home safely,” he said. “Have a designated driver, a ride share service, a taxi, or even stay where you are. Every drunk driving crash and death is 100% preventable.”
Pamela Todaro, a Bryan resident, lost her son in a drunk driving accident seven years ago.
“My son, Dillon Davis, was my oldest child, and on August 9, 2014, two troopers let me know that he was gone. No mom wants to get that knock on their door to hear that their child is gone,” she said. “He was married with two kids. I didn’t know at the time he was going to visit his uncle, and he went over to his house as they were having a get together, and while he was there he was consuming alcohol and he stayed way longer than he should have.”
She said on the drive home he crashed his vehicle and died on impact; he was not wearing a seat belt and was speeding, and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16, twice the legal limit.
With the New Year approaching, Todaro urged residents to have a plan of action when they are out celebrating.
“If you know you are going to go out and drink and celebrate the New Year, you need to have a plan; drinking and driving is 100 percent preventable. If you can stay where you are at then stay there,” she said. “I really feel like if Dillon would have known that this was the outcome he would have made a different choice, but the problem is that you can’t go back and take it all back.”
Todaro works as a program coordinator with the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition and Statewide Initiatives, or BVIPC.
“This program is a Safe Communities Coalition to implement and support health initiatives designed to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities in the state of Texas,” she said. “BVIPC is a part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension family and is funded by the Texas Department of Transportation. BVIPC serves all ages of participants.”
She said Cindy Kovar, the program manager of BVIPC, can be reached at cmkovar@ag.tamu.edu or 979-321-5232 to schedule programs; all programming is free of charge to the public.
Todaro also is part of Reality Education for Drivers, also known as the “RED” program.
“This is just one of the many traffic safety and injury prevention programs. The RED program’s primary goal is to steer young drivers toward safer driving habits and away from possible citations while on the road – to drive sober, safely, securely and within the speed limits,” Todaro said. “The class curriculum is designed to help participants change their attitudes about the choices they make, so in turn, they will want to change their behaviors by making better choices when traveling, either behind the wheel or as passengers.”
The RED program is a free, one-day class, focusing on traffic safety and injury prevention for drivers ages 15-25 who have exhibited unsafe behaviors relative to the highest risks factors: impaired, drowsy and distracted driving, speeding and seat belt misuse, she said.
The RED Program Team is available to conduct programs statewide, either via Zoom or in person, and parent-focused presentations are also available, she said. To schedule a class, contact RED Program Manager Mary Jo Prince at maryjo.prince@ag.tamu.edu or 979-321-5225.
Residents also can visit soberrides.org for helpful resources in preventing drunk driving.