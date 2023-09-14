The $47.6 million project on F.M. 2818 from Raymond Stotzer Parkway (F.M. 60) to Wellborn Road (F.M. 2154) is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024 and a video released by TxDOT displays how the new “super street” is expected to function.

The 3.2-mile-long project began in February 2021 and the super street is designed to incorporate intersections in which minor cross-street traffic is prohibited from going straight through or left as a dived highway intersection. This design causes the main cross-street traffic to turn right where vehicles can then access a U-turn in order to reach their destination, according to Bobby Colwell, TxDOT Bryan District's public information officer.

Colwell said that in December of this year, a major traffic switch is likely to take place on F.M. 2818 and F.M. 60 and that two lanes will be opened in each direction. The direct-connect ramp from F.M. 2818 to southbound Wellborn Road (F.M. 2154) is also expected to reopen.

Currently, Colwell said contractor crews have been focusing on completing the Jones Butler overpass, but that the majority of work on the shared-use path along the project is completed.

The final step, Colwell said, is to complete the intersections and U-turns between northbound and southbound F.M. 2818.