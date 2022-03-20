TxDOT continues campaigns to encourage safer behaviors after second-deadliest year on Texas roads

The Texas Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to think of themselves as part of a community to help curb the number of deadly crashes on Texas roads.

According to data collected by TxDOT, 2021 was the second-deadliest year on Texas roadways since the agency began tracking fatalities in 1940. In a press release, TxDOT stated 551,939 traffic wrecks on Texas roads resulted in 4,484 fatalities in 2021. The deadliest year on record remains 1981 when there were 4,701 fatalities. Another 19,442 people were seriously injured in wrecks during 2021.

TxDOT noted that the last day there were no deaths on Texas roadways was more than 21 years ago, on Nov. 7, 2000.

Part of the message from TxDOT to drivers, the press release stated, was that each of those deaths is “sad and absolutely unacceptable,” saying people cannot become “numb” to the increasing number of tragedies occurring on Texas roads.

The agency stated all drivers must understand they have a responsibility to keep each other safe.

“The person driving next to you is just like you — a mother, father, daughter, son, etc.,” the press release stated.

Better decisions could have saved 2,741 lives, TxDOT said, noting of the 4,484 people killed in wrecks throughout Texas in 2021, speeding and not wearing a seat belt were two of the biggest contributing factors. State statistics showed 1,522 were killed due to speeding and 1,219 died because they were not wearing a seat belt.

Texas is not the only state experiencing an increase in deaths on roads; it is a trend nationwide, the agency stated. In the first half of 2021, an estimated 20,160 people died in vehicle crashes throughout the country, representing an 18.4% increase from 2020. In Texas, the rate increased 15%.

Another contributing factor to the increase in deaths, the agency said, is the use of alcohol with 22.9% of the total traffic fatalities in 2021 connected to DUI incidents specifically involving alcohol, labeled as DUI-alcohol.

TxDOT noted there were 25,199 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in 2021, which resulted in the deaths of 1,029 people and leaving 2,522 seriously injured. The data showed this was a 4.6% increase from 2020.

It amounts to one reportable DUI-alcohol related crash every 21 minutes and one person in the state dying every 8 hours, 31 minutes due to a DUI-alcohol related wreck.

In TxDOT’s 10-county Bryan district, there were 9,095 traffic crashes in 2021, resulting in 112 fatalities and 456 serious injuries, according to Bob Colwell, public information officer for the Bryan district.

Of those wrecks, Colwell said, 1,637 occurred in Bryan and caused five fatalities and 46 serious injuries.

During the spring break time period of 2021 specifically, Bryan saw two DUI-alcohol related wrecks, neither resulting in a fatality or serious injury. In the broader district, there were 23 DUI-alcohol related wrecks during that holiday time period, resulting in two serious injuries and no fatalities.

Colwell did not have statistics about crashes that occurred in College Station.

Across the state, TxDOT reported 872 DUI-alcohol related wrecks during spring break 2021, resulting in 30 fatalities and 107 serious injuries. More than half of those — 482 of the total crashes during spring break 2021 —involved drivers between the ages of 17 and 30. Those 482 wrecks resulted in 21 fatalities and 70 serious injuries, with 71% of the fatalities being people between the ages of 17 and 30.

“These are disturbing numbers, especially as all of these crashes are preventable,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said in a press release. “Whether it’s transit, rideshare companies or a designated sober friend, there are several options for students to find a sober ride.”

To help students understand the importance of being safe and smart on Texas roadways during spring break, TxDOT launched a campaign called “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” The campaign included outreach events at spring break locations where students could watch video testimonials from Texans who have had to face the consequences of drunk driving. The stories and drunk driving statistics are also shared at SoberRides.org.

The campaign is part of TxDOT’s broader #EndTheStreakTX social media campaign to reduce the number of preventable deaths on Texas roads.

A press release about the “Drive Sober, No Regrets” campaign noted that drinking and driving is “100% preventable” and has long-lasting “serious physical, emotional and financial consequences” for drivers and victims.

In addition to social media campaigns to encourage drivers to do their part, the press release stated TxDOT is also working with researchers to study new roadway design features that can save lives, as well as using crash data to identify areas where drivers are more prone to crashes and make improvements to help prevent those wrecks.

Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan said it is up to everyone — drivers, TxDOT, traffic engineers and law enforcement officers — to do their part to make Texas roads safe.

“Driver behavior is one of the causes, but also one of the most important solutions,” Ryan said in a TxDOT press release. “This is not blame. These are facts. We all have a role. TxDOT can do more, and we accept that responsibility. The driving public can do more.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.