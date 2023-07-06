The Texas Department of Transportation will continue construction Friday along the Holleman Drive intersection on the West/South side of F.M. 2818 at Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station.

The pavement on the current Eastbound/Northbound side of Holleman Drive will be re-striped and reduced to carry one lane in each direction at the F.M. 2818 signal during this phase of reconstruction, according to Bobby Colwell, the public information officer for TxDOT.

“Traffic on F.M. 2818 and the north side of Holleman Drive will not be changed. This condition will be in place for about two (2) weeks and is necessary to complete construction of the southern approach of Holleman Drive to F.M. 2818,” Colwell said in a Thursday press release. “Since traffic may be temporarily stopped during the traffic switch, drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes Friday night. Traffic using Holleman Drive (south) are also encouraged to find alternative routes until this work is complete in two weeks.”

This operation is part of a TxDOT F.M. 2818 project from north of F.M. 60 at Raymond Stotzer Parkway to F.M. 2154 at Wellborn Road, a length of 3.2 miles, for a total cost of $47.6 million, he said.

The purpose of this project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion along F.M. 2818 by converting the corridor to a “Super Street” design, according to Colwell.